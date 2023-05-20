BOZEMAN — The Missoula Mavericks scored five runs in both the third and seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 10-8 in American Legion baseball play here on Saturday.

The Royals (10-6) bounced back by scoring a single run in the first, fourth, sixth and seventh innings to shut out the Bozeman Bucks 4-0 in their second game Saturday.

Jace Bykari batted 1 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs for Missoula. Chris Compton was 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs for the Mavs and Sam Matosich was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Schuyler Fairchild batted 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Overall, Missoula totaled 13 hits and committed one error.

The Royals had eight hits and made three fielding errors. Kayden Keith was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs for Billings. Carson Jenkins and Ethan Chaney both had two RBIs for the Royals. Peyton Waskow, Keith and Jaiden Turner had doubles for Billings.

In the contest against the Bucks, Billings struck for nine hits and held Bozeman two a pair of hits. Both teams made an error.

Turner pitched the complete game, limiting Bozeman to a pair of hits (both singles), walking two and fanning 10.

Davis Mosier doubled twice for the Royals and scored once. Ryan Denowh also had a two-base hit for Billings and scored once. Holter Reisinger and Jenkins were each 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Billings will host Sheridan (Wyoming) in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Pirtz Field on Sunday.