MISSOULA — Donovyn Headswift, a member of the Missoula Mavericks American Legion Class A baseball team, has been selected to play in the Native American All-Star Showcase in Atlanta in mid-July.
This event is hosted by the 7G Foundation and the Atlanta Braves as a way to expose college and pro scouts to the talent in Native American communities.
"We are proud of Donovyn as he was selected from a vast list and will be showcasing with players from 20 different states, spanning from California to North Carolina," Roberta Headswift, Donovan's mom, wrote on a GoFundMe page for Donovyn. "His grandparents would like to express that they are incredibly proud of him."
Donovyn is Northern Cheyenne, Lakota Sioux and Norwegian.
The Headswift family is asking for help defraying the cost for their travel and accommodations on the trip to Atlanta. To view the GoFundMe page, visit: gf.me/v/c/xxlp/donovyn-headswift-native-american-allstar-showcase
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
