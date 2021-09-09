Montana Ballparks Helena

Kindrick Legion Field in Helena could be getting some upgrades soon. 

 COLTER PETERSON, Missoulian

HELENA — More than $200,000 for upgrades to Kindrick Legion Field was approved by the Helena City Commission in its final budget this week. That money includes $125,000 for an artificial field turf project and $95,000 earmarked for bleacher replacement.

Originally, $250,000 was proposed for the turfing project, an undertaking that would see the entire infield of Kindrick covered in the synthetic material. Before the preliminary budget was passed at the end of June, however, that amount was reduced by half to the current $125,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo previously expressed that the project could not be completed with only $125,000 and potential partners were being searched for to cover the remaining money.

The turfing project has been tied to the possible addition of another baseball program  namely an Expedition League team  that would share the field with Helena’s American Legion baseball program. Earlier this month, however, Ponozzo expressed to the city commission that her department did not believe adding an Expedition League team was appropriate for the city at this time and that negotiations on a shared use agreement between the city, Expedition League and American Legion had stopped for the time being.

The American Legion program  fresh off seeing its top-tier team the Helena Senators win a state championship  is currently under lease through the end of this year for use of the city-owned Kindrick field.

Ponozzo previously said she expected the bleacher replacement program to be completed sometime before the end of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends on July 1, 2022.

Without the addition of a second baseball program and the other $125,000 needed, the turf project seems to be in limbo. The earliest an Expedition League team could be added is 2023, provided the city of Helena wishes to continue negotiating with the league after its struggles in Butte.

Ponozzo previously said that the city will be discussing a lease extension or new lease with the legion program moving forward as the city continues exploring options for filling Kindrick with activity on as close to a year-round basis as possible.

