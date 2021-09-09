HELENA — More than $200,000 for upgrades to Kindrick Legion Field was approved by the Helena City Commission in its final budget this week. That money includes $125,000 for an artificial field turf project and $95,000 earmarked for bleacher replacement.
Originally, $250,000 was proposed for the turfing project, an undertaking that would see the entire infield of Kindrick covered in the synthetic material. Before the preliminary budget was passed at the end of June, however, that amount was reduced by half to the current $125,000.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo previously expressed that the project could not be completed with only $125,000 and potential partners were being searched for to cover the remaining money.
The turfing project has been tied to the possible addition of another baseball program — namely an Expedition League team — that would share the field with Helena’s American Legion baseball program. Earlier this month, however, Ponozzo expressed to the city commission that her department did not believe adding an Expedition League team was appropriate for the city at this time and that negotiations on a shared use agreement between the city, Expedition League and American Legion had stopped for the time being.
The American Legion program — fresh off seeing its top-tier team the Helena Senators win a state championship — is currently under lease through the end of this year for use of the city-owned Kindrick field.
Ponozzo previously said she expected the bleacher replacement program to be completed sometime before the end of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends on July 1, 2022.
Without the addition of a second baseball program and the other $125,000 needed, the turf project seems to be in limbo. The earliest an Expedition League team could be added is 2023, provided the city of Helena wishes to continue negotiating with the league after its struggles in Butte.
Ponozzo previously said that the city will be discussing a lease extension or new lease with the legion program moving forward as the city continues exploring options for filling Kindrick with activity on as close to a year-round basis as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.