HELENA — The 2022 Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Champion Billings Royals paced this year’s All-State team with four selections.
After claiming their first state title since 2018 and making a run in the Northwest Regional Tournament, the Royals were represented by Davis Mosier (first base), Owen Doucette (utility), Austin Schaaf (outfield) and Lance Schaaf (pitcher) on an honors list made public this week.
The state runner-up Helena Senators saw three players make the All-State squad.
Catcher Trysten Mooney, shortstop Tyler Tenney and outfielder Hunter Bratcher – all seniors – earned the distinction as important contributors to a Senators team that finished the season 47-14.
All three averaged at least .324 at the plate. Bratcher (44) and Mooney (38) finished one-two on the team in RBI and combined for 21 doubles and 12 triples.
Mooney posted a .978 OPS while holding down the catcher position. He wrapped up his Senators career with back-to-back All-State selections.
Bratcher was tabbed the team’s MVP after hitting .365 and leading the squad in innings pitched. He paced the Senators in hits (73), doubles (11), triples (7), RBI, runs scored (59), as well as stolen bases with 34.
On the mound, he won nine games, finished second to Tenney in strikeouts and posted the team’s best ERA (minimum 30 innings).
Tenney slashed .324/.436/.505/.940 at the plate and amassed a 2.64 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched as a super-senior.
Nate McDonald (third base) and Drew McDowell (pitcher) represented the Billings Scarlets, while Missoula’s Adam Jones was tabbed All-State as both an outfielder and pitcher. Great Falls Chargers second baseman Nate Fowler, outfielder Lane Seim, Bozeman Bucks utility player River Smith and Lethbridge Elks pitcher Jaxon Filipenko round out the 2022 Class AA All-State selections.
Three Senators, and Bratcher as a pitcher, highlighted the 2022 All-Conference team.
Helena’s Mike Hurlbert (third base), Hunter Wallis (utility) and Manu Melo (outfield) earned the distinction. Bratcher, who finished the season 9-2 with a 2.53 ERA and paced the Senators in innings pitched with 63.2, also appeared among the All-Conference selections.
Royals pitcher Jaiden Turner and Scarlets shortstop Kyler Northrup represent the two Billings squads.
Missoula’s Skye Palmer (second base) and outfielders Henry Black and Nick Beem, as well as Great Falls’ Tyler Marr (catcher), Scotty Klinker (pitcher) were named All-Conference. Kalispell Lakers pitcher Kostya Hoffman and Bozeman’s Michael Armstrong round out the list.
After leading his team to a state title, two regional tournament victories and a 39-25 record, Royals head coach David Swecker was tabbed a 2022 Class AA co-Coach of the Year.
Great Falls skipper Tony Forster and Helena’s Jon Burnett also shared the honor.
The Royals’ Schaaf brothers swept this year’s state tournament awards. Austin, after completing the tournament 9-for-15 (.600) and collecting two hits in the title game, won the batting title.
Lance tossed a complete game in the title clincher, allowing just three runs on seven hits while striking out four. The southpaw earned tournament MVP honors after posting a 2-0 record and 1.93 ERA. He struck out 14 and walked just one.
Helena’s Mooney was the winner of the $1,000 MAALB scholarship, which will be applied to his studies at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington beginning this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.