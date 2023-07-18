HELENA — Tuesday was the final day regular-season Montana-Alberta Class AA conference games could be played and Great Falls (over Kalispell) and Bozeman (over Medicine Hat) victories solidified seeding for the state tournament that begins on Saturday in Missoula.

Eight of the league’s nine teams make the field, leaving only Lethbridge at home this year.

For the first time in 20 years, the Helena Senators are the tournament’s No. 1 seed as they look to make their fourth-straight state championship game appearance.

The Billings Royals are the defending state champions.

The Billings Scarlets own the most Class AA state titles (since 1987) with 10. Missoula is second with eight, winning most recently in 2017.

At minimum, 14 games will be played from Saturday through Wednesday, July 26, in the double-elimination tournament. A 15th game can be played as needed on Wednesday.

All games will be played at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Montana Class AA state champion advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The regional champion pushes on to the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

2023 state tournament seeding (with conference record)

No. 1 – Helena Senators (18-6)

No. 2 – Billings Scarlets (17-7)

No. 3 – Great Falls Chargers (13-11)

No. 4 – Billings Royals (12-12)

No. 5 – Missoula Mavericks (12-12)

No. 6 – Bozeman Bucks (10-14)

No. 7 – Kalispell Lakers (10-14)

No. 8 – Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs (9-15)

First-round tournament matchups (with game times)

No. 1 Helena Senators vs. No. 8 Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs (4 p.m.)

– Helena beat Medicine Hat 8-0, 9-8, and 10-0 during the regular-season

No. 2 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 7 Kalispell Lakers (1 p.m.)

– Billings beat Kalispell 1-0 and 17-7 during the regular-season; Kalispell beat Billings 3-2 on July 14

No. 3 Great Falls Chargers vs. No. 6 Bozeman Bucks (10 a.m.)

– Great Falls beat Bozeman 5-1 and 6-3 during the regular-season; Bozeman beat Great Falls 10-7 on June 27

No. 4 Billings Royals vs. No. 5 Missoula Mavericks (7 p.m.)

– Billings beat Missoula 2-1 and 5-4 during the regular-season; Missoula beat Billings 6-5 on June 27