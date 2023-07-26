MISSOULA — Pressure cracks the egg and the Helena Senators have placed it on teams in many of their now 52 wins this season.

On Wednesday, in the 2023 Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Championship Game, Helena put Billings in that ole familiar late-inning pressure chamber in a 2-1 victory.

The Senators, who went a perfect 5-0 at the tournament, are state champions for the second time in three seasons.

“It means a lot,” Senators starting pitcher Luke Dowdy said. “It was a great game. The defense backed me up and our hitters came around at the end and we ended up winning it…

“We did everything. We were hitting the ball at the end, fielders were making plays. I was getting them ground balls and they were backing me up.”

If Helena is trailing late and it gets a runner on base, it’s hard to keep the Senators off the scoreboard.

That was a trademark of the 2021 state championship team, too, and in both the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday, Helena put the lead-off hitter on base and scored them.

Tycen Mooney tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth as part of a two-hit, three-reach effort.

“I was looking for a fastball,” Mooney said. “I hit two of them pretty hard this game and he gave me another one inside and I crushed it right by the shortstop. It was the game-tying hit – pretty clutch.”

An inning later, in a 1-1 game, Walker Bennett’s lead-off single and back-to-back sacrifice bunts tightened the vice around Billings, forcing the Scarlets to pull in their infield with runners in scoring position.

Manu Melo sent a chopper to the right side, it was bobbled, and Colt Tietje (who pinch-ran for Bennett) scored the go-ahead tally.

“We just stayed calm when we got down,” Melo said. “We’ve been there many times before, so we just stuck with the plan and made it happen.”

“Not only Manu putting it in play, but Colt got a heckuva jump from third base on it,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

“I told him, ‘anything on the ground and you’re running faster than you’ve run before.’ Man, he got a great jump on that thing.”

Billings starting pitcher Nathan Swandal out-pitched Dowdy through four innings, stacking zeroes against an offense that entered play hitting .340 in the state tournament.

Hunter Doyle broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third, and placed his team one big hit away from breaking the game open with the bases loaded and one out.

Four pitches later, though, Dowdy induced a ground ball to third, which Mooney took to the bag and fired across the diamond where Carter Perlinski picked it to end the threat.

“We needed to make a couple plays and hit the ball,” Scarlets head coach Adam Hust said. “Dowdy did a good job keeping us off-balance. I thought he did a great job and [Nathan] Swandal matched him pitch-for-pitch…

“Nathan did a good job and competed for us. Just a few hits here or there and it’s a different ball game.”

Dowdy, a senior in his final year with the Senators, settled in from there striking out two Scarlets in the fourth and needing just six pitches to navigate the sixth after his offense tied the game.

He was mobbed near the mound shortly after the final out was recorded.

“It was a great feeling,” Dowdy said. “My heart was racing – I was a little nervous – but then I got the ground ball and they made the play on it. It was just the best feeling – just dog-piling in the center.”

Helena will now have two championship rings to represent a run of four consecutive state title game appearances. Since that streak began, the Senators are 191-67 overall (.740).

Also for the second time in three years, they’ll represent Montana in the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming, starting next week.

It’s reminiscent of the three-peat Helena reeled off in the early-2000s under head coach Dave Thennis.

“It’s a testament to the youth baseball community in Helena,” Burnett said. “We’re involved in the Babe Ruth program, we get their state championships at Kindrick, so those guys get a taste of what it’s like to play on Kindrick Legion Field…

“Just continued support from the community and [we’re] really just trying to keep rolling what coach Thennis started.”

Helena's Aaron Fuzesy was tabbed the state tournament's MVP.

Fuzesy finished 7-for-21 at the plate with two doubles and six RBI. He tossed seven innings of three-hit, two-run baseball in an 8-2 victory over Missoula on Sunday.

Billings' Hunter Doyle was selected the tournament's batting champion after slashing .500/.611/.643/1.254 with a triple and four RBI in 18 plate appearances.

Photos: Helena Senators vs Billings Scarlets AA Legion baseball