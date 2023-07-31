HELENA — One day after Belgrade captured the Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball state championship and five days removed from the Helena Senators’ second Class AA state title in the last three seasons, the 2023 Class A and AA All-Conference and All-State teams were announced.
Helena (six selections) and teams from Billings (five combined selections) dominated the Class AA All-State team, while a pair of Bandits and Laurel Dodgers earned the same honors at the Class A level in their respective districts.
Ryan Johnerson was tabbed Class A Coach of the Year, while state championship-winning skipper Jon Burnett (Senators) and runner-up Adam Hust (Scarlets) split Class AA honors.
2023 Class AA All-Conference Team
Brinkley Evans, catcher, Great Falls Chargers; Colin Boyce, second base, Missoula Mavericks; Tycen Mooney, third base, Helena Senators; Bryce Hampton, shortstop, Bozeman Bucks; Lane Seim, utility, Great Falls Chargers; Manu Melo, outfield, Helena Senators; Jeff Bullock, outfield, Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs; Davis Chakos, outfield, Billings Royals; Luke Dowdy, pitcher, Helena Senators; Chris Compton, pitcher, Missoula Mavericks; Max Holden, pitcher, Kalispell Lakers
2023 Class AA All-State Team:
Cole Graham, catcher, Helena Senators; Carter Perlinksi, first base, Helena Senators; Evan Morrison, first base, Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs; Sy Waldron, second base, Billings Royals; Nathan McDonald, third base, Billings Scarlets; Bohden Bahnmiller, shortstop, Helena Senators; Walker Bennett, utility, Helena Senators; Henry Black, outfield, Missoula Mavericks; Hunter Doyle, outfield, Billings Scarlets; Aaron Fuzesy, outfield, Helena Senators; Drew McDowell, pitcher, Billings Scarlets; Jaiden Turner, pitcher, Billings Royals; Will Lyng, pitcher, Helena Senators; Scotty Klinker, pitcher, Great Falls Chargers
Class AA co-Coaches of the Year:
Jon Burnett, Helena Senators; Adam Hust, Billings Scarlets
2023 North District Class A All-Conference Team:
Willis Takahashi, catcher, Lethbridge Miners; Conner McKay, infield, Havre Northstars, Tristan Oriold Marek, infield, Lethbridge Miners; Adam Vulcano, infield, Vauxhall Spurs; Trajan Sparks, infield, Lewistown Redbirds; Drake Berreth, outfield, Havre Northstars; Alex Westland, outfield, Lethbridge Miners; Langdyn Cummins, outfield, Vauxhall Spurs; Brody Nanini, pitcher, Havre Northstars; Jarrett McNeill, pitcher, Lethbridge Miners; Aiden Maxwell, pitcher, Vauxhall Spurs; Fawkes Bruinsma, utility, Lethbridge Miners
2023 North District Class A All-State Team:
Brody Nanini, Havre Northstars; Drake Berreth, Havre Northstars; Trajan Sparks, Lewistown Redbirds; Adam Vulcano, Vauxhall Spurs; Alex Westland, Lethbridge Miners
2023 South District Class A All-Conference Team:
Jaxson Iddings, first base, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Josh Majors, second base, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Rye Doherty, third base, Butte Miners; Walker DesRosier, shortstop, Helena Reps; Lance Chase, catcher, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Zach Tierney, utility, Butte Miners; Anthony Knott, outfield, Butte Miners; Kale Konen, outfield, Dillon Cubs; Aiden Kulbeck, outfield, Belgrade Bandits; Sean Ossello, outfield, Butte Miners; Ethan Cuuningham, pitcher, Butte Miners; Damon Skradski, pitcher, Dillon Cubs; Gavin Waters, pitcher, Belgrade Bandits
2023 South District Class A All-State Team:
Brody Ayers, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Walker DesRosier, Helena Reps; Kale Konen, Dillon Cubs; Aiden Kulbeck, Belgrade Bandits; Cayde Stajcar, Butte Miners; Gavin Waters, Belgrade Bandits
2023 East District Class A All-Conference Team:
Logan Muri, Miles City Mavericks; Jace Buchanan, Laurel Dodgers; Reece Dolechek, Laurel Dodgers; Chase Wise, Billings Cardinals; Rance Rhoads, Glasgow Reds; Paxton Fitch, Billings Blue Jays; Caden Clifford, Billings Blue Jays; Payton Cicero, Billings Cardinals; Camden Wilson, Billings Blue Jays; Brady Randall, Billings Cardinals; Chaise Tracy, Billings Blue Jays; Chase Crockett, Glendive Blue Devils; Mason Brousseau, Billings Cardinals; Connor Smith, Billings Blue Jays
2023 East District Class A All-State Team:
Logan Muri, Miles City Mavericks; Jace Buchanan, Laurel Dodgers; Reece Dolechek, Laurel Dodgers; Chase Wise, Billings Cardinals; Rance Rhoads, Glasgow Reds
2023 West District Class A All-Conference Team:
Brodie Hinsdale, Bitterroot Bucs; Gabe Philbrick, Bitterroot Bucs; Troy Larson, Bitterroot Bucs; Sawyer Townsend, Bitterroot Red Sox; Paul Brenneman, Bitterroot Red Sox; Edyn Barber, Cranbrook Bandits; Owen Relkoff, Cranbrook Bandits; Michael Clark, Cranbrook Bandits; Josiah Ruther, Glacier Twins; Mikey Glass, Glacier Twins; Kellen Kroger, Glacier Twins; Maddox Muller, Glacier Twins; Luke Nikunen, Kalispell Lakers; Braden Capser, Kalispell Lakers; Espn Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Dawson DuMont, Mission Valley Mariners; Cole Wadsworth, Mission Valley Mariners; Colter Nicolarsen, Missoula Mavericks
Honorable Mention:
Drew Wagner, Bitterroot Bucs; Conner Ekin, Bitterroot Red Sox; Mason Anderson, Bitterroot Red Sox; Tristan Butts, Glacier Twins; Jake McIntyre, Glacier Twins; Jackson Heino, Kalispell Lakers; Hunter Fann, Kalispell Lakers; Cymian Kauley, Mission Valley Mariners; Henry Wilson, Missoula Mavericks; Caleb Moeller, Libby Loggers
2023 West District Class A All-State Team:
Brodie Hinsdale, Bitterroot Bucs; Edyn Barber, Cranbrook Bandits; Josiah Ruther, Glacier Twins; Kellen Kroger, Glacier Twins; Espn Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Dawson DuMont, Mission Valley Mariners
2023 Class A Coach of the Year:
Ryan Johnerson, Belgrade Bandits
