LAUREL — Wednesday's first day of play has concluded at the 2023 Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament, with four teams starting their state runs with wins as the first loser-out games of the bracket will be played Thursday.

Below is a brief recap of each game played Wednesday at Thomson Park, along with Thursday's scheduled matchups listed at the bottom:

Glacier Twins 1, Butte Miners 0: Glacier started out the day with a win over the defending champions in the opener in a pitcher's duel. The Twins scored via a Jake McIntyre RBI base hit in the top of the first, which proved to be enough as starter Kellen Kroger threw a complete-game gem, allowing just three hits while striking out 12 in the shutout. Butte starter Rye Doherty was also stellar despite the loss, going the distance as he struck out seven, but the single moment Glacier got one home was all it needed to prevail.

Belgrade Bandits 7, Mission Valley Mariners 3: Another squad with state-title ties fell — Mission Valley is based out of Polson, whose Pirates won the inaugural Montana high school baseball state championship in the spring — as Aidan Kulbeck led the way on offense for Belgrade, having a monster day as he contributed to every run his team scored (five RBIs, two runs). The outfielder homered as the Bandits utilized a four-run fourth to break the game open, while Collin Delph went six innings in relief and allowed the three earned runs off of five hits while also fanning five.

Billings Blue Jays 10, Havre Northstars 9: The Blue Jays advanced in the winner's bracket in walk-off fashion, thrillingly rallying from a 9-7 deficit entering the bottom of the seventh to topple Havre in a high-scoring affair. Anthony Williams, Camden Wilson and Chaise Tracy all had two RBIs each for the Blue Jays, countering three-RBI days from the Northstars' Brody Nanini and Jevin Jenkins. Nanini both homered and started on the mound for Havre while Jenkins relieved him, though Billings' pitching arsenal of Kooper Beard, Westen Fink and Tracy did just enough to set their team up for an epic way to advance.

Laurel Dodgers 9, Lethbridge Miners 6: The Canadians made things interesting late with a four-run seventh innings, but host Laurel had enough firepower to put on a show for the home crowd in its state opener. Pierce Caton and Reece Dolechek each had a pair of RBIs for the Dodgers as the team had 16 hits in all on the Miners, with most of Laurel's scoring coming in a four-run fifth inning. Evan Caton threw 105 of the Dodgers' total 111 pitches on the night, striking out three in 6 2/3 innings in the circle. Midnite Toker had two hits, including a RBI double, for Lethbridge.

Thursday Games (all at Thomson Park)

Butte Miners vs. Havre Northstars, 10 a.m.

Mission Valley Mariners vs. Lethbridge Miners, 1 p.m.

Glacier Twins vs. Billings Blue Jays, 4 p.m.

Belgrade Bandits vs. Laurel Dodgers, 7 p.m.