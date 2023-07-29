LAUREL — The home stretch has arrived at the 2023 Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament with two loser-out games and an unbeaten semifinal scheduled to take place Friday as the teams left standing in the bracket whittle down.

Below is a brief recap of each game played Friday at Thomson Park, along with Saturday's scheduled matchups listed at the bottom:

Glacier Twins 13, Lethbridge Miners 4: Facing elimination and in a 4-0 deficit entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Glacier erupted for 13 unanswered runs (eight in the fourth, five in the sixth) to knock out the bracket's only Canadian team in a seesaw of a Friday opener. Nine of a possible 10 Twins batters recorded at least one hit, with Tristan Butts leading the way with a massive 4 for 4 day that included three RBIs and a triple. Jake McIntyre added a two-run home run with it for Glacier, as well, while Twins starter Mikey Glass threw all seven innings and struck out five while giving up just three hits. Lethbridge's Ty Mabin drove in all four of his team's runs through a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly, but the Miners struggled to follow his lead as Glacier stayed cool and roared back to advance.

Laurel Dodgers 7, Butte Miners 5: A new Class A state champion will be crowned after Butte, the reigning and defending title holder, was beaten by the hosts in a loser-out game. With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, a two-run home run from Reece Dolechek (who had a game-high three RBIs) plus two more runs the rest of the way for extra insurance gave the Dodgers the boost they needed to advance to Saturday. Laurel starter Landen Bauer threw all but five pitches as he weathered the Miners' storm and got the win, getting past multi-hit games from Butte's Kenley Leary, Kevin Donaldson and Rye Doherty. Only three of the Miners' runs given up were earned.

Belgrade Bandits 10, Billings Blue Jays 4: Weather wreaked havoc on the nightcap for the second straight day at the state tourney, but like how it handled rain and delays against Laurel on Thursday, Belgrade was unfazed. The Bandits were up 9-0 by the middle of the third inning and were in the hunt to mercy rule the Blue Jays in Class A's unbeaten semifinal, and while a four-run fourth inning from Billings did show that it wasn't about to give up easy, Belgrade didn't allow any further damage from there as it's in the driver's seat as the tournament's only unbeaten team remaining. Aidan Kulbeck had three RBIs off of a pair of hits (including a triple) while Bandits hurlers Josh Arrants and Cale Livergood combined to strike out 13 Blue Jays together. Leadoff man Connor Smith had two RBIs for Billings as he, Caden Clifford and Austin Pellersels (a RBI each) tried to jumpstart the Blue Jays' momentum during their brief scoring spree, but Friday night was Belgrade's night from first pitch.

Saturday's Games (all at Thomson Park)

Laurel Dodgers vs. Billings Blue Jays, 4 p.m., semifinal/loser-out

Glacier Twins vs. Belgrade Bandits, 7 p.m.*

*If three teams remain after this game, the winner of Friday's unbeaten semifinal (Belgrade Bandits) automatically draws the bye in Sunday's championship game.