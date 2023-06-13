LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers scored six runs in the third inning en route to a 13-3 Class A American Legion baseball victory over the Sidney Patriots in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

In the second contest Laurel won a slugfest with Sidney, 18-8.

With the Eastern A sweep, the Dodgers improved to 12-9 overall.

In the first game, the Dodgers amassed 13 hits with five Dodgers having two hits apiece.

Laurel pitcher Ryne Clausen went the full five innings and held Sidney to three hits. All of the Patriots' runs were earned. Clausen struck out five and walked five.

Laurel's Jace Buchanan batted 2 for 4 with a home run. He had two RBIs and a run.

Aside from Buchanan's homer, all of Laurel's hits were singles.

Both leadoff batter Evan Caton and Landen Bauer batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and RBIs.

Reece Dolechek and Maverick Hoppman each had two singles for Laurel. Hoppman scored three runs.

In the second contest, Laurel belted 11 hits and Sidney had six. The Patriots had two errors, while Laurel made five miscues.

Bauer drove in four runs in Game 2 with a 2-for-3 performance. Bauer had a double and scored twice.

Hoppman and Caton also doubled for Laurel and Buchanan hit a triple.

Buchanan was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Caton was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Tanner Knaub scored three runs.

Hoppman pitched the full five innings for Laurel. Of the eight runs Sidney scored, two were earned. He struck out two and walked one.