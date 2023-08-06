HAVRE — Montana's run at the Class A American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional came to a close as both the Belgrade Bandits and Havre Northstars lost loser-out games Sunday at the Havre American Legion Field.

The Bandits, who won their first Montana-Alberta Class A American Legion Baseball state championship this past week, were beaten in Sunday's elimination opener 8-6 by Redmond (Oregon) Sunwest.

Havre, which was in the bracket as the host, lost later Sunday afternoon by a 15-8 margin to the Coeur D'Alene (Idaho) Lumbermen. Both Montana teams went 1-2 in the Northwest Regional.

Elsewhere, the Service (Alaska) Cougars defeated the Powell (Wyoming) Pioneers 8-4 in the undefeated semifinal, setting the stage for the penultimate day of games in the tournament.

Coeur D'Alene and Powell will square off in Monday's opener at 4 p.m. in an elimination clash for a spot in the championship game, while Service plays Redmond at 7 p.m. If three teams remain after Monday's games, Service (as unbeaten semifinal winners) would receive a bye to the winner-take-all title game.