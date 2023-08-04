HAVRE — The Montana-Alberta Class A American Legion Baseball state champion Belgrade Bandits won their opening game in Friday's Class A American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional, while the host Havre Northstars have been impacted by a weather delay in the day's closing game.

Belgrade, riding the momentum of its first state title in team history, shutout Idaho's runner-up, the Idaho Falls Bandits, by a 5-0 scoreline at the Havre American Legion Field.

Meanwhile, the Havre Northstars' game against the Ridgeline (Utah) Wolverines was subject to a weather delay with no score in the second inning. The status of the game and when it would be restarted is currently unknown.

Belgrade only had five hits against Idaho Falls, but made its opportunities count. The Montanans had all its hits come from the Nos. 2-4 slots in the lineup as Keenan Kraft and Josh Arrants had two each, with Aidan Kulbeck adding the other one.

Gavin Waters got the start on the mound for Belgrade and thrived, throwing a two-hitter across six innings with 11 strikeouts as the Bandits advanced to play the Service (Alaska) Cougars — who defeated the Coeur D'Alene (Idaho) Lumbermen 4-0 in the opening game of the tournament Friday — at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The other completed game of the day was the Powell (Wyoming) Pioneers defeating Redmond (Oregon) Sunwest by a 2-1 margin, of which Powell will play the winner of the Havre-Ridgeline game upon its completion.