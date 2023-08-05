HAVRE — During a rain-soaked day with plenty of delays at the Havre American Legion Field, the Belgrade Bandits were defeated Saturday night 2-1 by the Service (Alaska) Cougars, sending the Montana-Alberta Class A American Legion Baseball state champion to the loser-out portion of the Class A American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional.

After a 5-0 shutout win against the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Bandits in their regional opener Friday, Belgrade narrowly lost out in a matchup that was delayed by several hours due to weather in northern Montana.

The Bandits will attempt to keep their regional run going against Redmond (Oregon) Sunwest, which won a loser-out game 12-2 against the Ridgeline (Utah) Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The other Montana team in the field, the Havre Northstars, finished their opening regional game early Saturday morning due to weather delays and appear bound for another late night. They're scheduled to face the Powell (Wyoming) Pioneers at 10:15 p.m. for a right to play in the undefeated semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday against Service.

Elsewhere, Idaho Falls became the first team eliminated from the tournament after being defeated by another Idaho team, the Coeur D'Alene Lumbermen, by a 6-0 margin in Saturday's opener.