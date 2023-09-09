BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program has announced tryout dates for the 2024 season.

Tryout for both the Red Side (Scarlets, Cardinals, and Post 4 Red) and Blue Side (Royals, Blue Jays and Post 4 Blue) begin later this month.

The first tryout date for the Red Side is Monday, Sept. 25 at Pirtz Field from 5:30-8 p.m. The first tryout date for the Blue Side is Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Pirtz Field.

The rest of the tryout dates follow (all tryouts are at Pirtz Field): Sept. 27, Red Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Sept. 28, Blue Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Sept. 29, Red Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Sept. 30, Red Side (1-4 p.m.) and Blue Side (9 a.m.-1 p.m.); Oct. 1, Red Side (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Blue Side (1-4 p.m.); Oct. 2, Blue Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 3, Red Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 4, Blue Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 5, Red Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 6, Blue Side, 5:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 7, Red Side and Blue Side, TBA; Oct. 8, Red Side (1-4 p.m.) and Blue Side (9 a.m.-1 p.m.).