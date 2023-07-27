LAUREL — The second day of play is underway Thursday at the 2023 Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament, with both the first teams to be knocked out of the double-elimination field and the two teams slated to face off in the unbeaten semifinal Friday to be decided.

Below is a brief recap of each game played Thursday at Thomson Park, along with Friday's scheduled matchups listed at the bottom:

Butte Miners 14, Havre Northstars 1: The defending champions stormed back from their narrow 1-0 loss to Glacier the day before, eliminating Havre in the first loser-out game of the tournament via mercy rule. Butte was never in trouble, scoring three runs in the top of the first and not looking back. Zach Tierney and Kenley Leary had home runs for the Miners as the duo combined for seven RBIs between them, while Ethan Cunningham and Trey Hansen combined to allow just four hits while striking out seven in five innings of work. The Northstars' lone run came via a fourth-inning RBI single from Colter Soloman.

Lethbridge Miners 8, Mission Valley Mariners 2: Canada's only team playing in Laurel this week, Lethbridge's stay in the States will last at least another day after it jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the middle of the second inning and cruised the rest of the way. Miners starter Jess James Olson went the distance, allowing just three hits and one earned run while fanning five, while he was backed up by a potent lineup that featured a three-RBI day from Bowen Weaver. Cymian Kauley had a solo homer for Mission Valley, but the Polson-based squad was unable to do the high school-Legion double after the Pirates won the inaugural Montana high school baseball state championship in the spring.

Billings Blue Jays 5, Glacier Twins 1: The Blue Jays became the first team at Class A state to book their place in the undefeated semifinal, leading wire-to-wire after a two-run top of the first inning. Ryder Murdock smacked two hits and drove in three runs while Caden Clifford threw a complete-game gem on the mound, allowing just four hits while allowing no earned runs. The Twins' only RBI came from Jake McIntyre in the bottom of the first inning, and with the defeat they slide to the loser-out bracket to face Lethbridge on Friday with elimination from the state tourney on the line.

Belgrade Bandits 3, Laurel Dodgers 2: In a rain-soaked game with multiple delays, the wait was worth it for Belgrade, which stunningly scored two runs off of Dodgers errors in the bottom of the seventh inning to advance to the winner's bracket semifinal in an epic comeback. Keenan Kraft scored the winning run following an Aidan Kulbeck grounder that was misplayed, sending the Bandits into hysterics. Belgrade had just five hits on Laurel starter Reece Dolechek but made its opportunities count, with nine-hole hitter Diego Casas being integral by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs. Jace Buchanan and Landen Bauer each had RBIs for Laurel in a two-run sixth, but Bandits starter Gavin Waters did enough to get the win, throwing all seven innings while allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Friday Games (all at Thomson Park)

Lethbridge Miners vs. Glacier Twins, 1 p.m., loser-out

Butte Miners vs. Laurel Dodgers, 4 p.m., loser-out

Billings Blue Jays vs. Belgrade Bandits, 7 p.m., unbeaten semifinal