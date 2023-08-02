BILLINGS — For five years in tiny Tigerville, South Carolina, "The King" reigned supreme.

The nickname of John Michael Faile isn't without reason or given out lightly. His own school he attended in Tigerville to play college baseball — North Greenville University, which plays in NCAA Division II — calls him that moniker in official school news releases, after all.

It's because during Faile's legendary career with the Crusaders, which included him being a key piece to them winning the D-II national championship in 2022, he was true royalty.

The 23-year-old catcher and first baseman closed his college career this past season as, without hyperbole, the greatest power hitter in the history of D-II. With 81 home runs and 337 RBIs for NGU, Faile ended atop the division's all-time leaderboard for most total in a career in both categories.

Even after playing at a level in which numerous future All-Star big-leaguers like J.D. Martinez and Matt Joyce applied their trades in college, Faile currently stands alone atop the throne as the D-II player worthy of the most fear to send a ball over the outfield wall and into the grandstands.

"It was the most fun five years that I've had playing baseball so far," Faile said. "North Greenville was kind of somewhere that when I was growing up, I hadn't really heard about. It wasn't like a dream school that I'd had for all these years. ... When I got there, I had the best five years that I could have.

"I tell everybody that if I could have transferred anywhere, I never would have because I loved it so much. ... The home run record and RBI record and things like that, that'll stick with me for the rest of my life."

When it came time to take the next step to the professional level after North Greenville lost in the D-II College World Series in early June, however, suitors for Faile — despite all of his accolades and accomplishments — were lacking a little bit.

Never drafted by a major-league organization, Faile went out onto the open market as a free agent after his career with the Crusaders ended. Independent baseball teams are always on the hunt for midseason spark plugs, though — and that's where the Billings Mustangs swooped in.

Grinding away and working out at NGU as he waited for an opportunity, Faile said that he got a call from Mustangs manager Billy Horton asking him if he wanted to make the cross-country trek from northwest South Carolina to southeast Montana for his first pro stop. Faile called it a "no-brainer" and was officially acquired by the Ponies on June 20.

"It's definitely been an adjustment coming from college to pro ball," Faile said. "I'd been at North Greenville for five years and everybody kind of knew who I was and they knew that this is how we had to try and pitch him and things like that. When you get here, nobody knows who you are, so that's the kind of adjustment that I've had to make."

Fortunately for Faile, he didn't have to make a go at it alone in Billings as two former teammates at NGU — catcher/first baseman Brady West and pitcher Tristen Hudson — also joined the Mustangs days later as midseason acquisitions.

Hudson has since been released, but 2021 grad West (well-versed in the Pioneer League, having also played for the Idaho Falls Chukars and the Rocky Mountain Vibes) is still in the Magic City and is providing guidance to Faile however he can as he navigates the pro scene, all while avoiding being a type of "overstepping father figure," in his words, when he needs to be.

"I know when I came out of college back in '21, I had a lot of great older guys that I surrounded myself with and they kind of took me under their wing," West said. "I mean, (John Michael's) been killing it, doing great and there really hasn't been much to teach. If anything, I'm learning from him every day."

Though the Mustangs are in need of a second-half push in order to have any chance of qualifying for the Pioneer Baseball League Playoffs (at 25-36 overall and 6-7 in the second half entering Wednesday's games), Faile is doing all he can to try and give Billings a boost.

Faile entered Wednesday's game against the Glacier Range Riders at Dehler Park with six home runs on the year to rank fourth on the team, though he's played in about as half as many games (23) as the three names above him, all of whom have been season-long players. He hit two of those blasts in an 11-6 victory over Glacier in Tuesday's series opener, showing off his trademark power with solo shots in the second and eighth innings.

The motivation to burst through expectations has stuck with Faile, he says, stemming all the way back from his lack of D-I offers coming out of high school to not hearing his name called by any MLB organization in a draft.

With Billings being another stop for Faile to show others what they've been missing out on, he's taking the opportunity and running with it.

"I found a home in North Greenville, which I wouldn't trade for the world," Faile said. "With all the success I had in college and not being drafted for the last three years, there's still that chip on my shoulder that I go out there and try to prove everybody wrong every single day."