IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Royals delivered 10 hits and Nathan Kojetin allowed only four hits in all five innings in a 9-1 victory over RA Baseball Academy of Utah at the Battle of the Falls Tournament on Friday.

The Royals fell in their second contest, 16-0, to the Pocatello (Idaho) Runnin' Rebels. The Royals are now 13-12 on the season.

Peyton Waskow batted 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in the win. Leadoff batter Davis Chako and teammate Kayden Keith were each 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Sy Waldron batted 3 for 3 with a run.

Bracket play is scheduled for Saturday.