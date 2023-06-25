BILLINGS — The two teams waited a day to play, but when the Royals and Scarlets finally stepped on the baseball diamond Sunday at Pirtz Field, it was under warm temperatures and bright skies.

In a pitcher’s duel, Billings Royals right-hander Jaiden Turner limited the crosstown Scarlets to four hits and two runs (both earned) through six innings. He walked three and struck out eight in a 5-2 Class AA American Legion baseball conference victory.

“Mainly the off-speed and curveball,” said Turner of what was working for him. “I was setting them up early and the fastball was getting them. I was throwing strikes.”

The Scarlets starting pitcher, Hunter Doyle, was also effective, tossing 5.1 innings and scattering four hits and five runs (four earned), while walking four and fanning three.

“J.T. and Doyle pitched really well and are both tough guys to hit,” said Royals coach David Swecker of the quick game. “We strung a few together and advanced on a couple balls in the dirt.

“It was a great baseball game for fans to watch. It had a good pace and was exciting.”

The defending state champion Royals improved to 21-17 with their fourth straight victory and the Scarlets fell to 24-8.

Shortstop Kayden Keith had one of the Royals’ biggest hits of the day when he hit a line-drive single to center field to score Nathan Kojetin and Hunter Solheim in the bottom of the fifth to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Peyton Waskow had the Royals’ first hit when he singled with one out. He would steal second base and advance to third on a wild pitch before a Davis Chakos hit a sacrifice fly to plate Waskow and give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Leading 3-2 after the Scarlets scored two runs in the top of the sixth, the Royals once again put the gap between the two teams at three runs with two in the bottom half of the sixth.

A Kojetin sacrifice fly brought in Sy Waldron, who had walked earlier in the inning and advanced to third on an Ethan Chaney single. Later in the frame, Waskow singled to score pinch runner Alexander Brown and the Royals were up 5-2.

Overall both teams had five hits. The Royals didn’t commit any errors and the Scarlets had two.

“Everybody did their job today,” said Waskow, who was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. “Guys coming off the bench did their jobs.”

Waskow pitched the final frame for the Royals, allowing only one hit.

“I like coming in to close,” explained Waskow. “J.T. and I throw different. I’m a lefty and I throw from here (motioning his arm), and he throws from here (motioning his other arm to explain the mechanics). So, it’s a different switch.”

For the Scarlets, Jaxson Brandt and leadoff batter Nathan McDonald both hit doubles.

The Scarlets scored both of their runs in the top of the sixth. Zach Stewart led off the inning with a single and advanced to second when Kyler Northrop walked. Stewart would reach third base on a fly out to right before scoring on a passed ball. Northrop would take second on the passed ball and a Rocco Gioioso single brought in Northrop.

Scarlets coach Adam Hust was disappointed with the tough conference loss.

“Walks and errors and getting the ball in play when we are hitting offensively,” said Hust of things the Scarlets need to improve throughout the remainder of the season. “Offensively, our situational hitting wasn’t great.

“We need to play harder for each other and situational baseball.”

The Scarlets are at the Helena Senators for a conference doubleheader on Monday and are at Helena for a single conference game Tuesday. The six-team Goldsmith Gallery tourney begins Thursday at Dehler Park, but the Scarlets are focused on those conference affairs.

“I’m not worried about the tournament,” Hust said. “We have to go to Helena for three conference games we have to compete in. We’ll worry about the tournament Thursday.

“Our focus is in Helena. Hopefully we play better there than today.”

The Royals also have three conference games before the annual Goldsmith tourney.

The Missoula Mavericks will travel to Billings to take on the Royals Tuesday in a doubleheader at Pirtz beginning at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the Mavs and Royals will tangle at Dehler beginning at 1 p.m.

“We have a good Missoula team coming in,” said Swecker. “We have to play good baseball again.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday night at Pirtz but a downpour in Billings Friday that continued into early Saturday washed the contest out. That hardly mattered, though, as players were up for the rivalry contest that began at noon Sunday.

“It was a nice day, but just playing at 12 it gets a little hot,” said Turner after the game concluded on the Pirtz artificial turf. “In those later innings, I was feeling it and had to push through, but nothing better than playing on a nice day.”

Close The Scarlets' Jaden Sanchez takes a tumble after tagging the the Billings Royals' Ethan Chaney out at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Billings Royals' Nathan Kojetin is safe at second base past an attempted tag by Jaden Sanchez as the Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Hunter Doyle was on the mound for the Scarlets as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Royals' Davis Mosier gets a hit as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Billings Royals starting pitcher Jaiden Turner reaches for a pop up fly ball in a 5-2 Class AA American Legion baseball victory over the Billings Scarlets at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Scarlets' Kyler Northrop slides into home plate as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Jaiden Turner pitches as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Photos: Billings Royals Vs Scarlets at Pirtz Field on Sunday The Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Scarlets' Jaden Sanchez takes a tumble after tagging the the Billings Royals' Ethan Chaney out at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Billings Royals' Nathan Kojetin is safe at second base past an attempted tag by Jaden Sanchez as the Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Hunter Doyle was on the mound for the Scarlets as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Royals' Davis Mosier gets a hit as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Billings Royals starting pitcher Jaiden Turner reaches for a pop up fly ball in a 5-2 Class AA American Legion baseball victory over the Billings Scarlets at Pirtz Field on Sunday. The Scarlets' Kyler Northrop slides into home plate as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday. Jaiden Turner pitches as the Billings Royals beat the Scarlets 5-2 at Pirtz Field on Sunday.