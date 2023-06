BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets American Legion Baseball Class AA conference game originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday.

First pitch in the classic rivalry game will be at noon Sunday at Pirtz Field.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday night at Pirtz, but consistent rain on Friday and Saturday changed those plans.

The Scarlets bring a 24-7 record into the contest and the Royals are 20-17.