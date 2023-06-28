BILLINGS — The Billings Royals are looking to give coach David Swecker another birthday present by repeating as the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament champions.

And the Billings Scarlets have a goal of improving every day and would like to pick up some more tourney hardware such as they did when they won the Battle of Omaha 19U division earlier this month.

The annual Billings American Legion Baseball Goldsmith Gallery tourney is Thursday through Sunday with all but two games being held at Dehler Park. Those other two contests will be played at Pirtz Field.

Teams entered are the defending State AA champion Royals, the Scarlets, Sheridan (Wyoming), Saskatchewan (Canada), the Colorado Rogue, and the Colorado Lightning.

The Royals (23-18) open tourney play on Thursday with a noon contest against Sheridan at Dehler.

“We are always excited to host the Goldsmith tourney,” said Swecker. “We have some good teams coming in and a variety of teams you might not always see.

“We are excited to host a tourney and not have to travel to go play in one. Almost all the games are at Dehler. It’s exciting for the boys.”

The Scarlets (25-10) will play in the second game Thursday, also against the Troopers. That contest is set for 2:30 p.m. at Dehler.

“It’s a great field,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “It is always great to have teams from other states in Billings. We get a chance to play them and compete. Seeing teams we don’t normally see is a whole lot of fun for our guys; to play them and see what kind of talent comes from other areas.”

Last year on July 3, the Royals came back for a 9-7 win over Casper (Wyoming) in the title game for the perfect 30th birthday present for Swecker. After the win, the Royals players, parents and fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Swecker.

“We have some returning champs back,” said Swecker of the teams entered. “The Rogue have won it, the Lightning have won it. We won it last year. It was exciting. The Scarlets are a good team and obviously we are. There will be a lot of competitive games and good baseball.”

The Scarlets are using the tourney to help prepare the club for the remainder of the conference season and the State AA championships July 22-26 in Missoula.

“Right now, it’s just staying sharp,” said Hust of his team’s ambitions entering tourney play. “We are doing a good job playing defensively and on the mound. We are in a little bit of a slump right now as a team offensively. Going in to this we are working on things and trying to get kids a little better and work out kinks and some slump stuff. We are going to go in and try and work on things to get better for our July stretch run and the state tournament.”

The Royals went 3-0 at Lethbridge (Alberta) June 20-21, then defeated the Scarlets 5-2 on Sunday, before winning two of three vs. Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are playing some good baseball now,” said Swecker. “I’m real happy with how we are playing right now.”

The Scarlets went 1-2 at the Helena Senators Monday and Tuesday, but Hust said this tournament will give the team a chance to grow and improve.

“It’s a good team and a good group with a good team atmosphere from top to bottom,” said Hust. “Everybody hangs out with each other and wants to be a part of what everyone else is doing. That is a good thing about this club is they enjoy each other’s company. When you are trying to build a team, that is key to have team chemistry and competitiveness and trust each other and want to play for each other.”

BASEPATHS: For daily admission, an adult pass is $15, a child pass (6-12 years old), student pass (13-18), seniors pass (65-plus) and veterans pass is $10. A tournament pass is $45 for a family (two adults and up to three kids), an adult pass is $25, a child (6-12), student (13-18), seniors (65-plus), and veterans pass is $15.