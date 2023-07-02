BILLINGS — The Billings Royals sure know how to celebrate coach David Swecker’s birthday.

Davis Chakos raced home with the winning run when the right fielder appeared to lose the ball in the sun in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Royals defeated the Billings Scarlets 8-7 in the championship game of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park Sunday.

After the first two batters of the inning struck out, Chakos was hit by a pitch and Jaiden Turner then hit the fly ball to right that scored Chakos for the winning run and the Royals piled on the field in celebration of a walk-off win and repeat Goldsmith title.

“It was a really good game,” said Chakos. “A Scarlets matchup in the championship, you can’t make it up. It was a perfect day.”

The Royals won all five of their games in the tournament to improve their overall record to 28-18. Ending the tourney with a win over their longtime foe was an added bonus, said Chakos.

“Huge, huge,” Chakos said of the win. “It’s not technically a conference game, but to win the Goldsmith is a big win every year. To beat the Scarlets and get the championship is a big deal for us.”

The Royals’ Ethan Chaney was the MVP of the tournament. Chaney hit a three-run double in the bottom of the second to give the Royals a 6-1 lead.

“It feels great and feels good to have something clicking at the plate,” said Chaney, who finished 1 for 2 with the double and three RBIs. “The team winning the game and the tournament is more important. It’s good to see a full, complete game.”

The Scarlets (29-11) struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first as leadoff batter Nate McDonald reached on an error and three batters later Hunter Doyle singled to score McDonald and it was 1-0 Scarlets.

The Royals quickly answered, sending nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and scoring three runs. Carson Jenkins doubled in Jaiden Turner to tie the game at 1-1. A single by Nathan Kojetin with the bases loaded would score Jenkins and Sy Waldron for a 3-1 Royals' lead.

In the top of the third, the Scarlets tacked on another run with an RBI single from Kyler Northrop that plated McDonald and the Royals lead was trimmed to 6-2.

The Scarlets tied the game 6-6 in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs on four hits, a hit by pitch, and a Royals’ error. Jaxson Brandt had a two-run double and Kade Vatnsdal hit a two-run single to knot the score.

“It was a matter of time for them to put more runs up when they had the explosive inning,” said Chaney. “We knew it was coming and would have to battle back.”

The Royals would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Waldron doubled to plate Chakos for a 7-6 advantage.

That set the stage for the Scarlets to tie the score in the top of the seventh when Brandt singled in Nolan Berkram for a 7-7 score.

The Scarlets finished the four-day tourney with a 4-1 record.

“We did a good job of fighting back,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “We did well and fought back and made the game competitive at the end. That’s all you can ask for is for the guys to come back.

“We played good baseball throughout the tournament. … We need to keep doing what we are doing and give ourselves a shot every day.”

Overall, the Scarlets had 11 hits and made two errors. The Royals had eight hits and had three errors.

Northrop and Christopher Hastings also had doubles for the Scarlets. Northrop, Doyle, Berkram and Brandt all had two hits for the Scarlets. McDonald and Berkram scored twice and Vatnsdal had two RBIs and Brandt three.

On Monday, the Scarlets host the Great Falls Chargers in an Eastern AA American Legion baseball conference doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Pirtz. The Scarlets then go to Bozeman for a conference doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

“We have to get after it and have a short memory and be ready for Great Falls tomorrow,” said Hust. “We did well. Obviously we could have done better. We had to hold back three arms we have to use tomorrow.”

Vatnsdal was effective on the mound for the Scarlets, coming into the game in the second inning and retiring his only batter of the frame for the third out. He would pitch the final five innings and gave up only three hits and two runs (one earned). He walked two and struck out three.

For the Royals, Chakos finished 2 for 3 with two runs and Waldron was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Chaney plated three runs.

Davis Mosier pitched the first four innings and gave up only four hits and two runs (one earned). He walked one and struck out eight. Waldron, the third Royals pitcher, was also effective with 1.2 innings. He gave up two hits and one run (earned) while walking two and fanning two.

“It feels great,” said Swecker. “It was an ugly baseball game, but the boys battled through adversity and found a way to come out on top.”

The Royals will play at Pocatello (Idaho) in a nine-inning game on Wednesday and then play at a tournament in Salt Lake City July 6-9.

“It’s good to go there playing some good baseball,” said Swecker.

With the win, the Royals repeated as Goldsmith champions. Last year on July 3, the Royals rallied to defeat Casper (Wyoming) 9-7 in the title tilt on Swecker’s 30th birthday. This year, the birthday present was one day early.

“Especially for Sweck’s birthday, it’s a good present for him,” said Chaney. “He does so much for us.”

“There was motivation to get Sweck a championship win one day before his birthday,” added Chakos.

On the field after the game, cupcakes were served to mark the occasion.

“It’s a lot more fun to eat a cupcake when you win than when you lose,” said Swecker.

