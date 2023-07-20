BILLINGS — Shortness of breath. A rapid heartbeat. Sudden hospital visits.

An otherwise healthy young adult who had just graduated from Billings Senior, Davis Chakos had been hit with an intense illness right before his season with the Billings Royals was about to start earlier in the year. Bound to play college baseball in just a few months, Chakos — with a heartbeat that suddenly just wouldn't go down, worrying parents and providers — was instead wondering for some time whether or not he'd even be able to continue playing.

Trips into the cardiology wing of the hospital, where Chakos noted he was likely the youngest person in the waiting room, came along. Anxiety and uncertainty followed.

"It was just pure shock at first," Chakos said. "I mean, being the youngest person there, you're looking around, everyone's usually in their 50s or 60s. It's not usually normal to see an 18-year-old dealing with heart problems."

Chakos and his family eventually got an answer to what his problems were.

He was diagnosed earlier in the year with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (also known as WPW), where an electrical signal from the brain to the heart telling it to beat gets caught in an extra signal pathway in the heart's chambers, causing a sometimes long-lasting rapid heartbeat. Around 1 to 3 in 1,000 people worldwide are affected by the condition, per the National Library of Medicine.

A heart procedure, which would provide a clearer picture to how severe Chakos' case of WPW was, was scheduled for May 16. How that went would determine Chakos' recovery time and ability to get back to physical activity — a "kick in the butt" for Chakos to take at first, he said, especially with the big plans he had for the summer and beyond.

"The cardiologist told me there was a good chance I wouldn't even be able to play at all this season," Chakos said, "just because they don't know when they could have scheduled the surgery when all this happened.

'I was looking at baseball as if I could never play again. It was a total shock to me. Baseball has been my life; I've been playing since I can't even remember how young. So to look and kind of realize like, 'Wow, I could never play baseball again,' it was such a shock.'"

When surgery came along, doctors performed a cardiac ablation on Chakos, a procedure in which any extra pathways in the heart that may be causing abnormal rhythm are burned off. Fortunately, Chakos said that his case of WPW was found to be not as bad as it could've been and that the procedure was a success, clearing the way for him to return to physical activity in shorter order.

After allowing the operated area to heal for two weeks — and wearing a heart monitor for about a month just to make sure all signs were normal — Chakos was given the all-clear by doctors to resume activity with no limits. He eventually returned to the Royals' lineup after getting up to speed, batting leadoff for the American Legion team as a speedy center fielder.

Chakos said that future problems could arise, with lingering effects of WPW differing from person to person, but as of now, little is in his way and he's taking the challenge of living with his ailment head-on.

"Once the surgery was done ... it was just uphill from there," Chakos said. "It was just like, 'Alright, we got this dealt with, let's move on.' I tried to not let it get to me too much. Obviously, it did affect me mentally a little bit here and there, but yeah, we just had to move on, get it dealt with and then get back to playing baseball."

The Royals' coach, David Swecker, said that he's seen Chakos' positive attitude about his condition first-hand and has admired the growth in the player's comfort throughout the summer.

It's coming at the right time for the Royals, too — they've got a Class AA state championship to defend, with the 2023 tourney beginning Saturday at Lindborg-Cregg Field in Missoula. The fourth-seeded Royals will play the No. 5 Missoula Mavericks in their opener in the double-elimination bracket at 7 p.m. that evening, with Billings leading the regular-season series 2-1.

And if you ask Swecker, Chakos' scare also provided an important lesson that may serve the Royals well if their backs are against the wall soon.

"We always tell the guys, 'Hey, not everyone gets to play baseball. You guys are lucky (that) you're talented, you're able to make this team and you get to play baseball,'" Swecker said. "You're just one thing away from not being able to play anymore. They appreciate playing baseball even more, just knowing that what he went through and that he's able to be on the field every day."

With no more need for now to dwell on how his heart may react to the stresses he'll put it through that day, Chakos can instead worry about his preparations for both the incoming state tournament and his soon-to-begin college baseball career for Big Bend Community College in Washington, which he said he should be "good to go" for.

Having the sport nearly taken away from him almost left Chakos crushed and wondering where to go next. Instead, he's back in the fold as a major player for the Royals — and looking for a couple more memories soon with the boys back home.

"State can go any way this year," Chakos said. "We're not necessarily the seed we want to be, but we're going to go out there and compete just as hard as anyone else. We've been working super hard throughout the season ... We're just looking to go play hard, play fast, do our thing (and) hopefully come home with another state title."