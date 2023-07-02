BILLINGS — Billings Royals center fielder Davis Chakos committed to play college baseball at Big Bend Community College on Friday.

Big Bend is a junior college located in Moses Lake, Washington, that plays in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

“I’m excited to go play in a different part of the country and see some new players and super excited to play college baseball,” said the Billings Senior 2023 graduate.

Chakos also played football for the Broncs his first three years at the school.

Chakos said at Big Bend he’ll be joined by the Scarlets’ Hunter Doyle, 2022 Billings Royal Bryce LaForest, and 2022 Billings Scarlet Jadyn Averill.

“I’m super excited we have a lot of Billings boys going there,” Chakos said.