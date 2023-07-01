BILLINGS — Kayden Keith fired a two-hitter and the defending tournament champion Billings Royals improved to 4-0 at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park Saturday.

Keith pitched all seven innings and struck out 10 without walking a batter as the Royals edged the Estevan, Saskatchewan, Brewers 2-0.

In a pitcher's duel, Tanyan Strudwick threw all six innings for the Brewers and held the Royals to three hits. Both of the Royals' runs were earned and Strudwick walked two and fanned seven.

The Royals (27-18) scored a run in both the first and second innings. In the first, a Sy Waldron single brought in Gavin Stichman for a 1-0 lead. The Royals' Alexander Brown singled home Ethan Moore in the bottom of the second for a 2-0 advantage.

North Sanderson also singled for the Royals' other hit.

Both teams committed one error.

In the second game of the day Sheridan (Wyo.) defeated the Colorado Rogue, 5-2.

The day's third and final game, the Billings Scarlets against the Colorado Lightning, was still in play.

On Sunday, all games will be played at Dehler.

At 10 a.m., the No. 5 seed will play the No. 6 seed, at 12:30 p.m., the No. 4 seed will play the No. 3 seed and at 3 p.m., the No. 1 seed will play the No. 2 seed.