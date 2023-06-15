BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Great Falls Chargers split an American Legion baseball Class AA conference twin bill on Thursday at Pirtz Field.

The Chargers held off a Royals' rally to win 3-2 in the first game, while the Royals scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the second, 3-2.

In the first game, the Royals (14-16) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh in their attempt to rally for the win. Great Falls had nine hits and the Royals five and both teams committed one error. Ethan Chaney batted 2 for 3, including a double, with a run for the Royals. Davis Chakos also doubled.

In the second contest, the Jaiden Turner threw 7.2 innings and only allowed two hits and two runs (none earned). He walked one and fanned 10. Peyton Waskow retired the final batter.

The Royals had six total hits and three errors in the second game. Great Falls had two hits and one error.