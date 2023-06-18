BILLINGS — The Helena Senators bounced back a day after being swept by the Billings Royals to take the third game between the opponents in two days on Sunday at Dehler Park.

Helena (25-9, 7-5) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Royals (17-17, 5-5) 5-4 in Class AA American Legion baseball.

Bohden Bahnmiller batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Senators and Manu Melo was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Royals attempted a comeback but the rally fell short as Billings scored two runs.

Davis Mosier was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Royals. Ryan Denowh was 2 for 4 for Billings, including a double. Hunter Solheim batted 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Overall, Helena had six hits and an error and the Royals had eight hits and didn't make any fielding miscues.

Starter Will Lyng pitched 6.1 innings for the Senators, allowing eight hits and four runs (two earned). He walked two and fanned four.

Peyton Waskow tossed the first six innings for Billings. Waskow limited the Senators to two hits and two runs (both earned). He walked five and struck out seven.