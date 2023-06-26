BILLINGS — After two outstanding seasons at Miles Community College, former Billings Royals standout Jaeden Jordahl has signed to play baseball at the NCAA Division II level with the University of Charleston (West Virginia).

Jordahl, who earned all Mon-Dak Athletic Conference recognition and All-Region XIII honors this past season for the Pioneers and was also first-team all-conference in 2022, said he’s eager for the chance to play for the Golden Eagles.

Charleston finished last season 43-12, which was a program and conference record for wins according to a school press release, and reached the Atlantic Regional. The Golden Eagles play in the Mountain East Conference.

“It will be different for sure,” said Jordahl. “It will be pretty far from home for the first time, but I’m excited for sure.”

Jordahl, who mainly played shortstop for the Pioneers, hit .368 (43 for 117) this season and had 11 doubles, a triple and five homers. Jordahl reached base 33 times via a base on balls and was hit by a pitch 19 times. Once on the bases, much like when he was with the Royals, Jordahl was a terror with 38 steals, which led the team. He also scored a team-high 63 runs this season and drove in 34. He he had a fielding percentage of .900.

It was by playing well at Miles CC that Jordahl earned the opportunity to advance to the next level and explore new horizons.

“I honestly had never heard of Charleston until I think it was around November, the pitching coach texted me and said they were interested,” he said. “And then I did some research and I wasn’t too high on them until they gave me a pretty good scholarship offer and it was the best offer I had. And when I was researching, I found out they are a pretty solid DII program. They are the back-to-back Mountain East champions and have been to the regionals the last two years. It’s a pretty successful program.”

Jordahl, a 2020 Billings Senior graduate, played three years with the Royals and was a two-time Class AA all-state selection. He also played one season with the Class A Billings Blue Jays.

Jordahl said he intends to study exercise science at Charleston and that he graduated with an associate of science business degree from MCC.

Playing at Miles CC was enjoyable for Jordahl. The team won, finishing 37-14 this past year and playing in the regional championship and 34-21 his freshman year while playing at the regional.

“It was probably the best two years of my life so far,” said Jordahl. “I met a bunch of my best friends and had a lot of fun playing with them the last two years.”

For a high school baseball player exploring his options, Jordahl would definitely suggest taking a look at playing for a junior college. It worked out well for him.

“Definitely, I mean as a high school baseball player in Montana, you don’t get many looks recruiting-wise from bigger schools very often,” he said. “Going to a JUCO close to home for one will make you so much better and stronger with the weight room program and give you a chance to get recruited by bigger schools around the country. It wasn’t how I planned on it coming out of high school, but it was the best thing for me for sure.”