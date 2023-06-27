BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Missoula Mavericks traded wins in a Class AA American Legion baseball twin bill Tuesday at Pirtz Field.

Nathan Kojetin pitched the first 5.1 innings and gave up six hits and one run (earned) while walking two and fanning five in a 2-1 Royals' victory.

In the second contest, the Mavs pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 6-5 win.

The Royals' (22-18) Peyton Waskow finished up the victory by pitching the last 1.2 innings. He didn't allow any hits and struck out one.

Overall the Royals had five hits in the contest as Carson Jenkins was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jaiden Turner doubled and scored a run for Billings.

Sam Matosich was 2 for 4 with a double for the Mavs and Owen McGuinn also doubled. Jace Bykari batted 2 for 4 with a run. The Mavs had six hits in the game.

In the nightcap, Henry Black was 2 for 4, including a three-run homer to tie the contest during the seventh-inning rally, with a run and three RBIs for Missoula. Bykari would score the winning run on a fielding error by the Royals. Bykari and McGuinn had doubles for the Mavs.

Ryan Denowh batted 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Royals. Kayden Keith was 2 for 4 with a run and Jenkins had two hits. Jaiden Turner singled, scored two runs and drove in a run.

The two teams will play again Wednesday at Dehler Park at 1 p.m.