BILLINGS — Sy Waldron hit a two-out run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Jaiden Turner and the Billings Royals scored a 5-4 walk-off American Legion baseball Class AA victory against the Missoula Mavericks on Wednesday at Dehler Park.

Overall, the Royals won two of three games in Billings against the Mavs on Tuesday and Wednesday after a split on Tuesday at Pirtz Field.

Missoula scored three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 4-3. Owen McGuinn and Rylan Davis had RBI singles in the frame and Colin Boyce scored on a wild pitch.

Ryan Denowh hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly for the Royals in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fifth.

Jaiden Turner doubled for Billings and scored twice. Waldron, Ethan Chaney and Kayden Keith all had two hits for Billings.

Henry Black doubled for the Mavericks.

Easton Reimers pitched the complete game for Missoula. Hunter Solheim threw the first 5.2 innings for Billings and Peyton Waskow tossed the final 1.1 innings.