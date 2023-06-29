BILLINGS — Nathan Kojetin drove in four runs and Ethan Chaney plated three runners as the Billings Royals opened play in the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament with a 15-5 five-inning victory over Sheridan (Wyoming) on Thursday at Dehler Park.

Kojetin was 2 for 4 with two runs and Chaney was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs. Holter Reisinger batted 2 for 4 for Billings with an RBI and two runs and Gavin Stichman scored three times and drove in a run. Chaney and Alexander Brown smacked doubles for Billings' extra-base hits.

Billings scored nine times in the fourth to overcome six errors by its defense.

Carson Jenkins pitched the first 4.1 innings for Billings and scattered six hits and five runs, although none of the five were earned. He walked two and struck out three.

Sheridan did most of its damage in the fifth inning with four runs.

The Royals (24-18) play again at Pirtz Field at noon on Friday vs. the Colorado Lightning and play the Colorado Rogue at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dehler.

