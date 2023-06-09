TULSA, Okla. — The Billings Scarlets (17-3) ran their record to 2-0 at a baseball tourney here with a 7-1 victory over Sandlot Tay 18U Friday.

The win was the Scarlets' sixth straight, including an 11-0 triumph over the BBA Titans-Turk 17U club from Tulsa on Thursday.

Kyler Northrop batted 1 for 2 for the Scarlets with three RBIs. Nolan Berkram plated two runners. Jaden Sanchez hit a pair of doubles and scored a run. Nick Schneider was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs.

Starting pitcher Drew McDowell tossed 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and an earned run, while walking three and fanning seven.

The Scarlets continue tourney play Saturday with two more contests.