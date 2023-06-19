OMAHA, Neb. — The Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball team opened tourney play here with an eight-run win before falling by two runs in the nightcap.

In the first game, the Scarlets scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth to down Granite Falls (Minnesota) Post 69, 11-3.

Rocco Gioioso and Nate McDonald homered for Billings. Gioioso totaled four RBIs and McDonald had two. Colter Wilson and Nolan Berkram also drove in two runs for the Scarlets (22-6). Wilson and McDonald both doubled in the game.

On the mound Hunter Doyle was commanding, throwing 5.2 innings and fanning 12. He allowed four hits and three runs (all earned) and walked four.

In their second game, the Scarlets did score two runs in the top of the seventh but the rally fell short as the North Missouri Natty's won 6-4.

Doyle batted 2 for 3 for Billings with a run and an RBI. Chris Hastings and Kade Vatnsdal doubled for Billings, while McDonald and Gioioso tripled. Jaden Sanchez hit a solo homer.

The Scarlets continue Battle of Omaha tourney play on Tuesday vs. the Ridgeline (Utah) Wolverines.