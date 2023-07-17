BILLINGS — Kade Vatnsdal singled to score Colter Wilson in the bottom of the ninth inning for the winning run and the Billings Scarlets topped the Billings Royals 7-6 in Class AA American Legion baseball Monday at Dehler Park.

It was the third straight victory for the Scarlets over the Royals in two days after sweeping a doubleheader on Sunday at Dehler Park. It was also the Scarlets' (40-13) second walk-off nine-inning victory over the Royals (32-28) in two days.

Overall, both teams were productive offensively with the Scarlets amassing 15 hits and the Royals 11. The Royals committed three errors and the Scarlets had one miscue.

Nolan Berkram, Vatnsdal, Nate McDonald, Hunter Doyle, Jaden Sanchez and Drew McDowell all had two hits for the Scarlets. McDonald doubled twice and Berkram had one two-base hit. Rocco Gioioso also doubled for the Scarlets and Vatnsdal had two RBIs.

Nathan Swandal entered the game in the fourth inning for the Scarlets and threw the final 5.2 innings. He held the Royals to a pair of hits, and one walk. He fanned five.

Davis Chakos was 3 for 4 for the Royals with two runs. Kayden Keith, Carson Jenkins, and Ryan Denowh all had two RBIs for the Royals. Nathan Kojetin and Chakos doubled for the Royals.

Davis Mosier threw the first six innings for the Royals. He gave up 13 hits and six runs (all earned). He didn't walk a batter and struck out three.