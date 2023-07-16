BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets posted a walk-off, nine-inning victory against their nemesis the Billings Royals in the first contest and followed with another one-run victory in the Senior Night game on Sunday at Dehler Park.

In the first contest, the Scarlets' (39-13), Nate McDonald drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to force in Kade Vatnsdal with the winning run in a 5-4 American Legion baseball Class AA conference victory. The run was helped by three straight walks to Scarlets batters.

McDonald finished with two RBIs for the winners and Nolan Berkram and Jaxson Brandt each had two hits. Berkram and Jaden Sanchez each doubled and Brandt and Hunter Doyle each had a triple.

Drew McDowell started the game for the Scarlets and pitched the first five innings. He scattered six hits, six walks and three runs (all earned), while fanning four. Kolten Wynia threw the final four frames and held the Royals (32-27) to three hits and a run (earned). He walked one and struck out one.

For the Royals, Ryan Denowh was 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Nathan Kojetin batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and Carson Jenkins doubled and scored two runs. Davis Chakos also had a double for the Royals.

Jaiden Turner threw the first eight innings for the Royals and allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned). He didn't walk a batter and fanned seven.

Overall, the Royals had nine hits and the Scarlets eight and both teams committed one error.

In the second game, the Scarlets scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-3 win.

Overall, Doyle led the Scarlets offensively with a 2-for-3 showing with a run. Berkram, Colter Wilson and Christopher Hastings each had an RBI for the Scarlets. Brandt doubled for the Scarlets' only extra-base hit.

Sy Waldron doubled and had an RBI for the Royals. Hunter Solheim and Turner also doubled for the Royals.

McDonald pitched the final 4.1 innings for the Scarlets and only gave up three hits and one run (earned). He fanned three and didn't issue a walk.

Ethan Moore threw the full six innings for the Royals and held the Scarlets to six hits and four runs, although none were earned. He walked three and struck out three.

Overall, the Scarlets had six hits and the Royals five. The Scarlets made two errors and the Royals were charged with one.

The Royals scored single runs in the second, third and seventh innings.

The Les Smith Award winners were Ethan Moore of the Royals and Hunter Doyle of the Scarlets.

The Billings American Legion Baseball Scholarship winners were Ethan Moore of the Royals and Jaden Sanchez of the Scarlets.

The two teams play again Monday at Dehler at 7 p.m.