BILLINGS — Hunter Doyle has continued a unique three-generation legacy for his family.

Hunter, a pitcher and right fielder for the Billings Scarlets, has followed in his father Stew’s footsteps of playing for the American Legion baseball team.

Hunter is in his second year with the Class AA Scarlets after playing two years for the Class A Billings Cardinals.

Stew Doyle, 49, played for the Billings Scarlets in 1991 and 1992 and for the Cardinals in 1989 and 1990. Stew was also and outfielder and a pitcher.

Stew’s dad and Hunter’s grandfather, Bob Doyle, was an assistant coach for the Scarlets in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1996. The Scarlets were the State AA champion in 1990.

Hunter, who has a 2.158 earned-run average and is holding opposing batters to a .175 average while offensively hitting .348 as a switch hitter, said he’d had a goal since his youth baseball days of becoming a Scarlet.

“It is very cool,” Hunter said. “Ever since I was a kid I kind of dreamed of it. I always knew I was going to be a Scarlet.”

Stew, who coached Hunter at the Little League and travel ball levels, enjoys watching his son play. He is proud Hunter was able to continue the family legacy of playing for the Scarlets.

“It’s humbling to have your son play,” he said. “His mom (Michelle) and I follow him all over playing baseball and it’s fun.”

Bob, originally from Oklahoma, moved back to the Sooner State after living in Billings and Laurel for 36 years while he worked for the Cenex refinery for 27 years. He was an assistant for the Scarlets under legendary coach Dennis Maggert.

“I worked revolving shift work and worked it around my work,” said Bob of his stint as an assistant with the Scarlets. “So, I was able to work it out most of the time.

“I would have liked to do it more if I had a straight day job.”

Bob was an assistant when Stew was on the Scarlets.

“It was cool. It was,” recalled Stew. “Just getting to be in the dugout with your old man.”

Bob was able to spend the past week in Billings and watched the Scarlets play eight games. During that time the Scarlets put together a 6-2 record.

“I got a lot of baseball in and he played really well,” Bob, 77, said. “They say I brought him a lot of luck. I saw him in Tulsa and he hit a home run and threw a three-hit shutout and here he hit a grand slam.”

Hunter hit his grand slam in a 17-7 five-inning victory over the Kalispell Lakers Saturday at Dehler Park.

When the Scarlets played in a tourney in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 8 Doyle stroked a round-tripper and threw the three-hit, complete game shutout in an 11-0 victory over the BBA Titans-Turk 17U from Tulsa.

“It was super cool,” said Hunter of having his grandfather be able to spend a week in the Magic City during a long home stand that also featured three straight wins over their nemesis the Billings Royals. “He is lucky, too. I hit the ball when he was there. Grandpa is good luck. He watched me when I was in Tulsa, too. He lives in Oklahoma.”

Stew liked having his father around, too. In fact, it was Bob who broke the news to Stew, who works at Stillwater Mine, that Hunter had hit the grand slam.

“It was fun. I missed the grand slam,” said Stew. “I was working and when I came out from underground I got a text from grandpa saying Hunter hit a grand slam.”

One thing the 18-year-old Hunter, who is a 2023 graduate and will be playing baseball at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington in the 2023-24 school year, said he has enjoyed over the years is hearing tales about baseball from his father and grandfather.

“I get a lot of stories,” Hunter said. “Dad coached our travel ball team. He always pushed us to play in the Legion program.

“It is a lot of fun. Grandpa’s stories are fun. They sound legendary when he tells them and talks about guys who are really old. … When I talk to them, I compare different eras and how baseball is now.”

Hunter has a 3-2 record for the Scarlets with nine starts and two relief appearances. He also has a save and has struck out 59 and walked 24 in 48 2/3 innings.

While batting, the switch hitter has an on-base percentage of .441 and is tied for the team lead with Nate McDonald with five home runs. He also has seven doubles and five triples and has driven in 54 runs and scored 40.

Hunter credited much of his success to hitting in the backyard in the batting cage with his father.

“I’ve always been a switch hitter. I never had a choice,” he said. “I’d always switch in the backyard playing Wiffle Ball as a kid. There was never a time I was right- or left-handed.”

The second-seeded Scarlets (41-14) are set to play at the State AA tournament in Missoula beginning Saturday against the No. 7 Kalispell Lakers (34-21) in the first round. The championship game is set for Wednesday.

Hunter said “this is definitely my favorite team I’ve ever played on” and explained the Scarlets have good team chemistry. Hunter believes that the way the Scarlets are playing they definitely have a chance to capture the state tourney for the first time since repeating in 2016.

“Throwing strikes and hitting the ball, it doesn’t get any more simple than that,” said Hunter. “When we were losing games, they were close and you aren’t going to win close games scoring two runs. We are hitting for power more and we moved Nate to the three hole and that’s a good thing.”

Bob believes the Scarlets have a good chance to earn the state trophy.

“They have a good team and a lot of camaraderie and cohesiveness and play together,” Bob said. “It was fun to watch them.”

Another reason Bob came back to Billings was for Hunter’s graduation party.

Hunter graduated from Billings Central this past fall with a 3.6 grade-point average. He also played football all four years for the Rams.

“Hunter had a graduation party,” said Bob. “He had a lot of good classmates and Hunter did well in school and baseball. That’s really nice.”

“This has been a really enjoyable week. … I was glad I was able to see Hunter play.”

And Hunter is proud to have continued the family legacy, playing many of his home games at Dehler Park in downtown Billings, where the old Cobb Field where Stew played and Bob coached once was.

“I could not,” said Hunter when asked if he could have imagined not playing for the Scarlets at Dehler.