BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets pounded out 12 hits, including five for extra bases, in a 17-7 five-inning Class AA American Legion baseball victory over the Kalispell Lakers Saturday at Dehler Park.

Hunter Doyle hit a grand slam and Rocco Gioioso, Nate McDonald, Jaden Sanchez, and Kade Vatnsdal all doubled for the Scarlets (37-13).

Doyle finished 1 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs. Vatnsdal was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Gioioso was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and RBIs and Zach Stewart also drove in two and scored two. Sanchez batted 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.

The Scarlets scored nine runs in the bottom of the third to take a 12-3 lead. Billings ended the game due to the mercy-rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Scarlets will meet their crosstown rival Billings Royals (32-25) on Sunday at Dehler Park for a twin bill beginning at 3 p.m. The first game is a conference game and the second is nonconference. The second game is Senior Night.