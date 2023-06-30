BILLINGS — When either shortstop Kyler Northrop or third baseman Nate McDonald say "left-side hot" on the field, something good has just happened defensively for the Billings Scarlets.

This is McDonald’s fourth season starting at third base for the Scarlets and Northrop has been the team’s starting shortstop for three years.

Plus, they’ve played together at the youth levels so over the years the two have built a chemistry when on the baseball diamond.

“The funny thing about that is every time one of us makes a play, we say ‘left-side hot,’” said Northrop. “We are comfortable on our left-side, but really our whole infield is. But, that is a little exchange we have between the two of us.”

“It’s our new motto we have going,” added McDonald. “It’s perfect. If he makes one, I’ll look over and say ‘left-side hot’ or vice versa. It kind of makes it fun.”

McDonald had a fielding percentage of .949 and Northrop .926 entering play at the annual Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park Friday. Longtime Scarlets coach Adam Hust said the defensive play of those two, and the Scarlets as a whole with a .960 fielding percentage, was a big reason why his team was 28-10.

“Absolutely, anytime the ball goes in their direction it is a very good chance the play will be made,” said Hust. “If you are a pitcher on the team, you want ground balls because you know they’ll make the play and clean it up pretty darn good.”

The 18-year-old Northrop, who will be a senior in the fall at Billings Central and who has committed to Washington State to play baseball, said he was a member of the Class A Billings Cardinals in seventh and eighth grades and played second base.

The thing that is now hard to imagine is the 6-foot-4, 175-pound Northrop said he was 5-4 and 96 pounds in seventh grade during his first year with the Cardinals.

“I wasn’t big enough to get it from shortstop to first,” he said with a smile. “I was a second baseman and I hit a growth spurt and moved over to shortstop when I got to the Scarlets.”

Northrop, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and was an all-state basketball player for the Rams last season, said he is looking forward to playing baseball at Washington State in the 2024-25 school year.

“I want to study sports communications and be in sports media in front of the camera or in the booth, that’s something that piques my interest,” Northrop said. “I want to be talking on the air, whether it’s a sideline reporter or a broadcaster or something like that.”

McDonald, 18, graduated this spring from Billings West and said he’ll be playing college baseball at Montana State Billings.

“It’s exciting to have somewhere to go and continue playing. … It will be pretty fun to be there playing around home and stuff,” said McDonald, who had a 3.98 GPA and plans to study business.

While they are excited about their futures, Northrop and McDonald are also focused on the task at hand this season with the Scarlets.

“Not only do they do a good job defensively, but at the plate,” said Hust. “With Nathan hitting in the leadoff spot and Kyler in the third spot, we know if Nathan gets on we have a good chance to get them in.”

McDonald, the Scarlets’ leadoff hitter, has a .414 batting average and an on-base percentage of .527. Entering play Friday, he led the team in doubles (12), triples (3), and home runs (4). He has 23 RBIs and also leads the Scarlets in runs with 36.

Northrop, who bats third, had a .404 batting average and an on-base percentage of .514, along with seven doubles and one triple. He was second on the Scarlets with 31 RBIs and has scored 27 runs.

Both players would like to help the Scarlets win a state championship, with McDonald saying the team is “very capable” of winning the Class AA title.

“The past two years we’ve been right there and let it slip by,” added Northrop. “Everyone in our locker room knows we have the talent to take state. That’s the goal for the squad. Everything we do is with that goal in mind.”

The Scarlets also feel good about their chances of playing for a championship at the Goldsmith tourney after a 13-4 win over Sheridan, Wyoming, on Thursday and a 9-1 triumph over the Colorado Rogue and a 15-0 win over Estevan, Saskatchewan, on Friday.

“We have a good chance and a lot of talent,” said McDonald. “Usually teams rely on big pitching to hold down the other teams, but if we need to save pitching for conference I don’t think that will be a problem as we’ll rely on our offense and everyone coming together.”

While both are eligible to play for the Scarlets again next season, they are savoring this year together, their third starting on the left-side of the infield for the Scarlets.

“It’s definitely good. We definitely have confidence in each other and know we can rely on each other,” said McDonald. “We have a hole to cover. If I dive and miss, I know Kyler will make the play or knock it down. Just having that confidence is always nice."

And the “left-side hot” duo of Northrop and McDonald back with the Scarlets in 2024 is something Hust would love to see. After all, it’s not often you have two starting infielders with the experience of McDonald and Northrop.

“The fact that they’ve both been here that long is pretty awesome,” said Hust. “Nate can come back as a super senior next year and Kyler will be a senior next year. If I get them back, that is a great thing for this program. It excites me knowing I have those two in the lineup every day.”

And hearing McDonald and Northrop chatting while making dynamic plays in the infield is probably not something opposing teams want to see for another year.

Photos: Billings Scarlets vs Rogue at Dehler Park