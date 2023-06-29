BILLINGS — Colter Wilson struck out eight over 5.2 innings and the Billings Scarlets defeated the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers 13-4 on Thursday at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament.

Jaden Sanchez and Nolan Berkram each drove in three runs for the Scarlets. Kyler Northrop was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Berkram added a double to his totals and Sanchez scored twice. Kade Vatnsdal crossed the plate three times and Hunter Doyle twice for the Scarlets (26-10).

Leading 8-4, the Scarlets scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth. That followed a five-run outburst by the Scarlets in the bottom of the fifth.

Wilson limited the Troopers to four hits and four runs, while walking four. Kolten Wynia relieved and recorded the final out for Billings in the six-inning game.

Billings played clean baseball and the Troopers committed six errors.

On Friday at Dehler Park, the Scarlets continue tourney play against the Colorado Rogue at noon and Saskatchewan, Canada, at 5 p.m.