BOZEMAN — The Great Falls Chargers (23-19) defeated the Bozeman Bucks (18-24) in the final game three of the series, 6-3, to claim the three-game Class AA American Legion baseball series, 2-1.

Brinkley Evans collected three hits in four at-bats. Evans doubled in his first at-bat to bring two runs across the plate for the Chargers in the top of the first. The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Bucks would tie the game, sending it into extra innings.

Jarrett Herz would open the bottom of the seventh with a line drive triple to center field and eventually score on a sacrifice fly to center field. The Bucks tied the game by scoring on a Chargers' error.

The Chargers would answer back in the top of the eighth with four runs scored on a single by Evans, two hit-by-pitches, a sacrifice fly, and an error by the Bucks.

Austin Armstrong was credited with the win, throwing six complete innings and allowing one run on 10 hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Liam Sullivan earned the save.

Luke Rizzo was 3 for 5 and Josh Woodberry 3 for 4 for the Bucks.