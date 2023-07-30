LAUREL — If it weren't for a few subtle things that the Belgrade Bandits did, they may not have been the ones holding a state title Sunday.

What if star pitcher Collin Delph threw just three more pitches in a prior start, which would've made him ineligible (per American Legion baseball rules) to throw Sunday? What if Bandits players didn't get over a critical error that could've made their state championship push go into a quick tailspin? What if Belgrade didn't regroup after a Saturday-night loss that left it with less margin for error on championship Sunday?

The Bandits rolled with the punches, cleared the hurdles and weathered the storms — literally and figuratively — at the Montana-Alberta Class A American Legion Baseball State Championship Tournament this week.

It was a championship-worthy journey, and after the final out in Sunday afternoon's title game, Belgrade culminated it with one.

Led by a MVP-worthy pitching performance from Delph, the player that won that very award, the Bandits defeated the Laurel Dodgers 4-2 on Sunday at Thomson Park to take home the state title, their first ever, and advance to the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament to begin this week in Havre.

The Bandits will play their first game there against the runner-up from Idaho's Class A tournament, the Idaho Falls Bandits, at 4 p.m. Friday. The Havre Northstars, who were eliminated after two straight losses in the Montana-Alberta Class A tourney this week, will also play in the regional tourney as the host.

It's a historic moment for Belgrade, but you don't need to tell coach Ryan Johnerson about the gravity of it.

"I'm excited, mostly just for the kids," Johnerson said. "They've worked hard, they've endured a lot. We set a goal ... we knew we showed up today with an opportunity to obtain that goal, and they went out and they earned it.

"We never will guarantee we're going to win a game, but we just want people to know that they're going to be in a fight, and that's what happened today."

Belgrade earned its way to Sunday's finale by winning Friday's unbeaten semifinal against the Billings Blue Jays, which automatically gave it the championship bye in the double-elimination bracket after it lost to the Glacier Twins on Saturday night, leaving three teams — Glacier, Laurel and Belgrade — with a single loss entering Sunday.

The Bandits' title-game foe ended up being Laurel after the host Dodgers took down the Twins in a loser-out game to decide Belgrade's opponent for all the marbles. With just one game to decide who was going to Havre, the Bandits delivered in front of a pro-Dodgers crowd at Thomson Park.

Laurel struck first in the top of the third inning as Reece Dolechek's deep sacrifice fly to left field brought home Evan Caton from third base. The Dodgers then doubled their advantage on a wild sequence in the fifth when a Dolechek grounder toward third got past the Bandits' first baseman on the throw, allowing Jace Buchanan to scamper all the way from first to home with blazing speed.

Belgrade was unfazed, immediately getting two runs to tie it in the bottom half through a clutch two-out, two-strike, two-RBI base hit from Josh Arrants — the same third baseman who was involved in the error that allowed the Dodgers to score moments earlier. Johnerson noticed that, too, and admired what he saw.

"It's so big, because he was kind of kicking the dog a little bit because of his throwing error," Johnerson said. "I just told him, 'You're going to have an opportunity to get it back.' Had two strikes on him, put a good swing (on it) and he got his team back into the ballgame. He overcame that, and that's grittiness."

Delph, meanwhile, kept making things difficult for Laurel's lineup, allowing just three hits with one earned run across a masterful complete-game performance. But the game still hung in the balance until Belgrade got two more across in the sixth after loading the bases via a Ryas Olson bunt and and Keenan Kraft sac fly, which gave Delph the mission of getting three more outs with a two-run cushion to win state.

Delph welcomed the challenge, and he proved throughout the week that he was good at finishing the job. In the Bandits' state opener against the Mission Valley Mariners on Wednesday, he got the start and crucially got the win in 78 pitches; if he had thrown just three more, he would've reached the pitch count threshold that would've required him to have rested at least four days before his next start, per Legion rules.

There were no such restrictions on Delph on Sunday, and he took that opportunity and ran with it to glory.

"I love it as a pitcher when my team comes through and gets those big hits," Delph said of his team's late rally. "It's easier as a pitcher to lead, of course, but we played great as a whole team and coming into that last inning, there was no doubt in my mind."

The Dodgers got the tying run to the plate after Pierce Caton reached base after being hit by a pitch, but a 6-4 force-out on a Dolecheck grounder ended the danger and the game — and officially solidified history for the Bandits.

Credit must be given to Laurel for its own magical run, too. It had to crawl out of the loser-out brackets in both the district and state tournaments to even get to Sunday, while the Dodgers' two defeats to Belgrade at state (the other coming via a 3-2 loss Thursday) were by a combined three runs.

"I mean, heck, we were floundering just above .500 in June, and we turned the corner in July and started climbing the mountain," Laurel coach Doug Studiner said. "We peaked here at state, and that's what you want to do. Didn't quite get there, but as a team, I couldn't ask any more of them."

Delph was the state tournament's MVP, while teammate Aidan Kulbeck won the tourney's batting title after driving in a total of nine RBIs.

Dodgers 3, Twins 2

A complete-game outing from Maverick Hoppman and a big 3 for 4 day at the plate from Dolechek allowed Laurel to play for a state championship in its home ballpark as it defeated the Twins in an elimination game Sunday afternoon to decide Belgrade's opponent in the title matchup later that same day.

Hoppman allowed just one earned run off of six hits allowed while striking out three, outlasting Glacier's (based out of Whitefish) best attempts to move on all game. The Twins made things hairy for the hosts in the bottom of the seventh when they had the tying run on third base, but a two-out lineout to center fielder Tanner Knaub officially booked the Dodgers' date with Belgrade.

Laurel led wire-to-wire, despite the close shaves. A two-run first inning got it off on the right foot as Dolechek scored Pierce Caton on a fielder's choice and Hoppman drove Dolechek in two batters later on a base hit.

The Dodgers looked to be on the verge of breaking the game open after a leadoff home run in the third from Buchanan, but Glacier, undeterred, responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jake McIntyre first drove home Kellen Kroger on a sac fly, then Michael Miller had an infield single that drove in Tristan Butts on the next at-bat.

Hoppman stayed cool under pressure the rest of the way, however, allowing just one more hit after the Twins' two-run frame to avoid extras and grant the Dodgers another crack at the Bandits.

McIntyre had two hits for Glacier, joining Buchanan as the only players in the game with multi-hit afternoons. Twins starter Dayne Tu was relieved for Maddox Muller after the homer, of which Muller was dialed in from there by acquiring more strikeouts (four) than hits given up (three) in five innings.

