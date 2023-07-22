MILES CITY — With their backs against the wall, the Laurel Dodgers won two games in loser-out play at the American Legion Baseball Eastern A District Tournament on Saturday to stay in the bracket another day.

With another defeat meaning elimination after the Billings Cardinals defeated them 8-7 on Friday, the Dodgers won 11-1 over the Glasgow Reds, then 7-3 over the Glendive Blue Devils to set up a rematch with the Cardinals for a spot in the district championship game at noon Sunday in Miles City.

Laurel took care of Glasgow in short order Saturday morning, winning in five innings and holding the Reds to just three hits in all. Starter Maverick Hoppman went the distance and struck out four in the process.

Four different Dodgers had multiple RBIs in Reece Dolechek, Evan Caton, Ryne Clausen and Tanner Knaub as Dolecheck led the way with a game-high three. Most of Laurel's damage came in the six-run second inning, though it scored at least one run in every frame.

Game 2 against Glendive instead saw the Dodgers be forced to come back from a 2-1 deficit in the second inning, but six unanswered runs — and, once again, at least one run in every inning — allowed Laurel to stave off a late rally attempt from the Blue Devils, who scored a run for naught in the seventh.

Jace Buchanan had two hits (both doubles) and three RBIs to lead the way for Laurel on offense, while Dolechek threw a complete game on the mound as he allowed the three runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Elsewhere in the bracket, the Billings Blue Jays solidified their spot in Sunday's championship game at 3 p.m. by taking down their crosstown rivals, the Cardinals, by a 7-3 margin in the winner's bracket. They'll await the Cardinals-Dodgers winner with two chances to defeat their opponent; an if-necessary game will be played either Sunday or Monday, per the tournament bracket, if the Blue Jays lose Sunday.