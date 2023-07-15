LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers only committed one error over the two games and belted out 17 hits in rolling past the Glasgow Reds 12-2 and 8-0 in Eastern A American Legion baseball Saturday.

With the sweep, the Dodgers carry an eight-game winning streak into the Eastern A District tournament Thursday through Sunday, July 23 in Miles City.

In the first game, Laurel scored six runs in the bottom of the first and followed with three more in the second and one in the third to lead 10-0 after three innings en route to the five-inning victory. Glasgow committed nine errors in the contest.

Jace Buchanan batted 3 for 4, including a triple, with a pair of runs and RBIs for the Dodgers (31-17). Gunnar Schultz was 1 for 2, including a two-base hit, with two runs and three RBIs. Ryne Clausen pitched the full five innings for Laurel and limited the Reds to two hits. Both of Glasgow's runs were earned. Clausen fanned seven and walked two.

The Dodgers scored twice in the bottom of the first, three times in the second and three times in the fourth for the 8-0 triumph in the second contest.

Buchanan had another big game with a 3-for-4 effort with three runs and two RBIs. Reece Dolechek was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Pierce Caton was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Dolechek, Landen Bauer and Evan Caton all doubled for Laurel. Evan Caton also scored three runs.

Eric Haus pitched the full seven innings, and scattered five hits and two walks while fanning six. He hit one batter with a pitch.