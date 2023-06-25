MISSOULA — The Great Falls Chargers (21-18) posted a 12-run fifth-inning to overcome the Spokane Expos 14-5 on Sunday in their final game at an American Legion Baseball tournament here.

With the Chargers trailing 4-2 in the top of the fifth, the Expos would allow 12 runs to cross the plate. The Chargers would post the runs with five hits, a sacrifice fly, a hit-by-pitch, seven walks, and one error committed by the Expos.

Lane Seim doubled in the inning, while Brinkley Evans, Liam Sullivan (2), and Cole Pace would all collect singles.

Mason Davis and Seamus Sullivan each tripled for the Chargers.

Duece Nichols was credited with the win, going all five-innings and allowing five runs on seven hits, no walks, and five strikeouts.