GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers opened their three-game Class AA American Legion baseball series against the Medicine Hat Monarchs with two wins Wednesday by scores of 9-1 and 12-2.

Between both games four home runs would be hit; for Medicine Hat by Evan Morrison and for Great Falls, Brinkley Evans (2) and Lane Seim. Landon Lockwood belted a triple with Trigg Mapes (2) and Cole Pace both hitting doubles for the day. Seamus Sullivan would set a team record of being hit-by-pitch three times in four appearances at bat.

For Great Falls, Austin Armstrong would take the win in game one and Scotty Klinker for game two with Walker Parsons being credited with the save in game one.

The Medicine Hat Monarchs salvaged a win in game three of the series with the Chargers 8-7 on Thursday.

Medicine Hat opened up the scoring with a run in the first inning, but the Chargers would answer back in the bottom half of the frame with three runs on a Landon Lockwood three RBI home run. Medicine Hat would add three more runs in each the third and fifth innings and one run in the seventh, while the Chargers would score two runs each in the third and seventh innings.

Trigg Mapes would go 3-4 and Lockwood would go 2-3 with the home run to left field. Sullivan hit a double.

The Chargers travel to Helena on Saturday for the final two games of the Helena-Great Falls series and then host Kalispell on Monday and Tuesday for their final three conference games of the season.