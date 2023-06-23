MISSOULA — The Great Falls Chargers (20-17) recovered with their first win over the Gonzaga Prep team 5-4 at the Missoula Mavericks Memorial tournament in nine-innings of play Friday.

The Chargers trailed 4-2, but would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on second and third, Cole Pace would hit a hard ground ball, two-RBI single up the middle. The score would remain tied until the bottom of the ninth when Nate Redenbaugh was hit by the pitch, and Shane Jefferson came in as a pinch runner, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Noah Banderob and third on a passed ball. He scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Brinkley Evans led the Chargers at the plate, going 2 for 4.

The Chargers used three pitchers. Scotty Klinker started the game, throwing three-innings and allowing three runs on five hits, two walks, a hit by pitch, and four strikeouts. Austin Armstrong would throw five-innings in relief and Mason Davis would close out the game and be credited with the win, throwing one-inning and giving up no runs on two hits and no walks or strikeouts.

On Thursday, the Chargers had a difficult time earning runs through their first two games at the tournament.

The Chargers would drop the first game of the evening by a score of 8-0 to the Spokane Cannons. Liam Sullivan and Trigg Mapes both were able to collect two hits each in three at-bats, Sullivan would get a double and Mapes a triple. The Cannons would collect a total of nine hits throughout the game; scoring four earned runs and four from errors.

In game two, the Missoula Mavericks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on a wild pitch and singles by Luke Thorne and Colin Boyce. Missoula would add a run in the third and fourth innings and another two in the fifth, while Great Falls would score its only run in the fourth.

Top hitters for Missoula were Owen McGuinn and Thorne, both hitting 2 for 3 with Carter Taylor hitting a triple. For Great Falls, Lain Seim batted 2 for 3 with a triple.

Chris Compton would get the win for Missoula, throwing six innings giving up one run on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Finn Davis would collect the final three outs of the game with all being strikeouts for the save.

The Chargers continue tourney play through Sunday.