MISSOULA — The Yakima Pepsi Pak AAA survived a late surge by the Great Falls Chargers (20-18) in the top of the seventh to win 12-11 on Saturday at a American Legion baseball tourney here.
In a game that would see a total of 31 hits with seven doubles between both teams, Yakima would hold off an attempted comeback by the Chargers. In a wild seventh inning down two runs and their final out, the Chargers would get three singles in a row by Liam Sullivan, Landon Lockwood, and Brinkley Evans with Evans' hit scoring Sullivan. Lane Seim would also single to load the bases before Yakima’s pitcher induced a ground ball fielder’s choice for the final out.
The Chargers' Sullivan brothers, Seamus and Liam, each hit a double. Seamus Sullivan batted 3 for 3, Liam Sullivan batted 5 for 5 and Landon Lockwood 3 for 4.
The Chargers will play their final game of pool play Sunday against the Spokane Expos at 10 a.m.