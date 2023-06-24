MISSOULA — The Yakima Pepsi Pak AAA survived a late surge by the Great Falls Chargers (20-18) in the top of the seventh to win 12-11 on Saturday at a American Legion baseball tourney here.

In a game that would see a total of 31 hits with seven doubles between both teams, Yakima would hold off an attempted comeback by the Chargers. In a wild seventh inning down two runs and their final out, the Chargers would get three singles in a row by Liam Sullivan, Landon Lockwood, and Brinkley Evans with Evans' hit scoring Sullivan. Lane Seim would also single to load the bases before Yakima’s pitcher induced a ground ball fielder’s choice for the final out.