BILLINGS — Jaiden Turner, an all-state right-handed pitcher for the Billings Royals American Legion baseball team this past season, is now a member of the Allan Hancock College baseball team.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Turner said he’ll be a pitcher and a shortstop for the Bulldogs, who played in the Southern California Regional Tournament last season and finished with a record of 27-15.

Allan Hancock College, a two-year school, finished the 2023 regular season in third place in the Western State Conference North and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2014. Allan Hancock College is located in Santa Maria, California.

The location of the school was one of the reasons Turner, a 2023 Billings Senior graduate who was called “J.T.” by his Royals teammates and coaches, chose to play for the Bulldogs.

“Really the weather situation and so far it’s been a great fit for me, the coaching has been really good,” said Turner.

“It’s usually 70 (degrees) every day here, so we are outside all the time. We’ve been working out. It’s kind of nice.”

Turner, a member of the Royals 2022 Class AA state championship team, was an all-conference pitcher for the Royals in 2022 and before that was an all-state pitcher for the Billings Scarlets in 2021 when he attended Billings West before transferring to Senior.

Turner also was on the Broncs basketball team for two years and played small forward.