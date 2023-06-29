BILLINGS — Jaiden Turner presents a serious problem for opposing American Legion baseball teams.

The Billings Royals' 6-foot-2, 195-pound right hander is one of the state’s best pitchers with a 6-0 record and a 1.69 earned-run average.

Turner is also great in the field as a shortstop and productive as a batter, primarily hitting second in the lineup for the Royals with a .309 average entering play on Thursday, a .438 on-base percentage and 29 runs, which is second best on the team.

So, one can see where the Royals definitely want to keep him in the lineup.

“He’s been in the lineup a lot and usually hitting second for us and he has good at-bats and sees quite a bit of pitches,” Royals coach David Swecker said. “Defensively, he’s been solid at short, second and third base, but mainly short and second.”

And when the defending State AA champion Royals need a victory, they turn to the 2023 Billings Senior graduate, called “J.T.” by his teammates and coaches. In nine games started, Turner has thrown 49.2 innings and has 70 strikeouts and only 11 walks. He has held the opposition to a .180 batting average.

“Anytime we need a win when it’s his turn to throw, he does his job and gives us a chance to win,” said Swecker.

Turner is enjoying his time with the Royals, who improved to 24-18 after defeating the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers 15-5 in the opening game of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament Thursday at Dehler Park. Turner, playing shortstop, walked twice, scored two runs and had an RBI in the win.

“It’s been a good year. The coach is playing me a lot and I’m doing what I do pretty much,” said Turner. “It’s been a lot of fun, especially now that we’ve turned it around. The top of the year was shaky, but we’ve got some good wins under our belt.”

Turner said the Royals, who are 11-3 since June 15, have found their rhythm.

“Our pitchers are starting to throw more strikes and we are getting timely base hits,” Turner explained. “We’ll walk, and walk and get a base hit, which is really crucial.”

The Royals are gearing up for the stretch run and a chance to defend their Class AA championship at the state tourney, which is fast-approaching July 22-26 in Missoula.

“The state title, obviously, that should be everyone’s goal,” Turner said of the Royals’ ambitions. “I think we have a good chance. We’ve turned it around. Go into the tournament hot and anyone has a chance. Going back-to-back would be a lot of fun.”

Part of the preparation for the state tourney is the Goldsmith, which runs through Sunday in Billings. The championship game is set for 12:30 p.m. at Dehler Park on Sunday and the Royals hope to once again be playing in that contest. Last season, the Royals rallied for a 9-7 victory over Casper (Wyoming) in the Goldsmith championship game.

“Obviously to win it,” said Turner, explaining the Royals hope to repeat at the annual Billings tourney. “It should be a fun tournament and no one likes to lose tournaments at home. And again, we won it last year so it would be fun to win two years in a row.”

Swecker said Turner has been a leader for the Royals this season.

"He's more of a quiet leader and likes to lead by example," said Swecker. "He likes to set the tone and shows up to practice on time and doesn't take plays off. He does everything we want a player to do on the Blue side. He's responsible, respectful and a good person. Those are three things we preach to our boys and he does a good job at those."

Turner, who attended Billings West his first two years of high school before transferring to Senior, was an all-state pitcher for the Billings Scarlets in 2021. Student-athletes who attend Senior generally play for the Royals, so Turner switched sides in 2022 and was an all-conference selection for the Royals last year.

As for why he’s been so successful on the mound this season, Turner said part of that was due to his strategy.

“Throwing strikes and keeping the tempo up and working fast on the mound and not letting your infielders fall asleep,” he said. “Which is what I like to do.”

Turner also played for the Broncs basketball team for two seasons as a small forward, but baseball is definitely his favorite sport — “it’s not even close,” he explained. “Baseball has been my love for a while.”

“I always just enjoyed playing basketball, but I didn’t like it as much as baseball,” Turner said. “But, basketball is a fun sport to keep me in shape.”

Turner said he hopes to play college baseball. He has narrowed his choices and plans on making a commitment soon. Turner carried a 3.4 grade-point average and said he would be interested in taking courses about either nutrition or business in college.

What fascinates Turner about nutrition?

“Just seeing how the body functions off of different foods or what foods help the body, almost like being a trainer maybe,” he said.

“I like weight lifting a lot and I eat a lot of food, so it makes sense. It mixes well together and to make sure I’m putting the right food into my body.”

And, Turner said he’ll continue to field a position on the diamond and pitch for as long as he can.

“I’m looking to do that until someone makes me do one or the other,” he said.

