BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets won a 1-0 eight-inning contest against Kalispell before the Lakers bounced back for a 3-2 Class AA American Legion baseball win on Friday at Dehler Park.

In the first game, Hunter Doyle tossed five innings of one-hit baseball, walking one and fanning four and Nolan Berkram threw three innings of three-hit ball for the Scarlets. Drew McDowell was 1 for 3 with a run for Billings. Doyle added a double from the plate.

In the second contest, Kalispell scored two runs in the first and one in the second for the victory. Billings did tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second.

Two Lakers pitchers limited the Scarlets to a pair of hits.

The Scarlets' Colter Wilson threw the complete game, limiting Kalispell to four hits. He gave up three runs (two earned), and walked two while fanning five.

Doyle doubled and scored a run for the Scarlets (36-13). Nate McDonald had an RBI and walked three times.