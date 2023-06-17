POWELL, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers scored a 12-0 victory over Green River (Wyoming) and a 11-1 win over Lander (Wyoming) at the Powell Invitational here Saturday.

The Dodgers (16-10) improved to 3-0 at the tourney after their 9-0 win over Lovell on Friday.

Maverick Hoppman threw the full five innings and limited Green River to a pair of hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Tanner Knaub batted 2 for 2, including a triple, and scored two runs with three RBIs.

Laurel played perfect defense, while Green River made three errors.

In the win over Lander, Beau Mares pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and a run (unearned). He struck out seven and walked six. Eric Haus came in and got the last out of the game, throwing five pitches and ending it with a strikeout.

Leadoff batter Evan Caton was 3 of 4 with two runs and three RBIs for the American Legion baseball Dodgers. Reece Dolechek was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs, Ryne Clausen was 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBIs, and Louis Nagy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

The Dodgers are scheduled to play Powell Sunday at 4:30 p.m.